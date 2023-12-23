In Defense Derby, Krafton's tower-defense game for Android and iOS, you collect units, compete against three opponents online, and defend your towers from the wave of enemies in battles. The last man standing wins the match and gets various rewards. Units possess upgradable abilities, requiring Gold and Elixir to level up. New ones can be summoned with Cubics, Gems, and Crystals.
You can get these items by completing tasks, clearing various stages in game modes, and purchasing at the in-app store. This article guides you in getting these precious in-game items for free and without hassle. It lists all Defense Derby active codes providing free in-game items upon redemption in December 2023.
Get free Crystals, Gems, and more by redeeming these Defense Derby codes (December 2023)
You can find Defense Derby codes on the title’s official social media accounts, such as Facebook and Discord. Krafton drops them when the game gets a major update, achieves a milestone, and on other celebratory occasions.
Here are all active Defense Derby codes granting freebies in December 2023:
1) Redeem code: CAFE20000GIFT
- Rewards: 1000 Crystals and 1000 Gems
2) Redeem code: KRAFTONTHAI
- Rewards: 500 Crystals
3) Redeem code: DDTWPLAYERS
- Rewards: 300 Cubics and 100 Gems
4) Redeem code: DDLAUNCH
- Rewards: 600 gems
The codes remain valid for a short period, so redeem them as soon as possible. Additionally, you can use any active code only once per account.
Method to redeem Defense Derby codes
Krafton has not provided any in-game method to redeem the codes. You must visit the code redemption website and complete the process.
Here are the steps that lead your way to freebies in this tower-defense title:
- Open the game on your mobile device.
- Tap the icon at the top right that displays your in-game level, it opens the Profile window in the lobby.
- Copy your Account ID, which is below your in-game name.
- Head over to the code redemption website.
- Paste your Account ID into the box that says ENTER YOUR ACCOUNT ID.
- Copy any active code from the above list and paste it into the ENTER THE COUPON CODE box.
- Hit the Redeem button.
- Visit the in-game mailbox by clicking the Main Menu button (three horizontal lines) at the top-left corner.
- Tap the mail that says Coupon Rewards are Here and hit the Claim button to claim freebies.
List of Defense Derby expired codes for December 2023
Here are some of the popular codes that have expired as of December 2023:
- GLORYDDEMPEROR
- GOFOWARDPERI
- WHOGONNAWINER
- DEOKBAEFIGHTING
- DDFAKERAMAZON
- PANDAGONNAWIN
- DDUSERKING
- DDFANMEETTH
- DDTHPGC23
- NOVEMBERDDKR
- DDTHBIGUPDATE
- DDTPAFDD
- THSGUDIENS
- DDALWAYSDD
- NOWORRIES
- DDISTHEBEST
- DEFENSEME845
- MAZERUNNER
- DDTHTGSH1
- NICEBALANCE
- DDDRINKUP
- DDSPARKLEDD
- DDLUXURYDD
- DDDOUBLETEN
- DDTyphoon
- BOMBERTHAI
- KHOBKHUN
- MUAYTHAI
- LOVETHAI
- DDMOONFEST
- AFTVFINALMATCH
- DDGIFTFORYOU
- HAPPYCHUSEOK
- DDESPORTSTHFN
- DDESPORTSTHYT
- AFTVDDLIVE
- DDESPORTSTHXYZ
- BDRGCLASS
- SPECIALGIFT
- ENJOYDD
- HIMEMOLDAN
- HANRYANGLOL2
- HANRYANGBAIT2
- KIMUKAMSA2
- KIMUBUYWHY2
- KEVINGREAT2
- KEVINMANG2
- JPDDSUMMER02QG
- JPDDSUMMER01RE
- JPDDSUMMER03KV
- LETSGODD
- DDLOVEYOUDD
- GREETINGSDD
- DDDISCORD1984
- DISCORD2000DD
- DDCAFE5000B
- DDCAFE5000A
- DDCAFECOME
- MMDDD22
- DDxGGBB528
- NAVERCAFEE10000
That wraps up our Defense Derby codes for December 2023 with their redemption guide. Follow Sportskeeda for more redeem codes of mobile titles.