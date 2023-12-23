In Defense Derby, Krafton's tower-defense game for Android and iOS, you collect units, compete against three opponents online, and defend your towers from the wave of enemies in battles. The last man standing wins the match and gets various rewards. Units possess upgradable abilities, requiring Gold and Elixir to level up. New ones can be summoned with Cubics, Gems, and Crystals.

You can get these items by completing tasks, clearing various stages in game modes, and purchasing at the in-app store. This article guides you in getting these precious in-game items for free and without hassle. It lists all Defense Derby active codes providing free in-game items upon redemption in December 2023.

Get free Crystals, Gems, and more by redeeming these Defense Derby codes (December 2023)

Copy your in-game Account ID and head to redeem the codes (Image via Krafton)

You can find Defense Derby codes on the title’s official social media accounts, such as Facebook and Discord. Krafton drops them when the game gets a major update, achieves a milestone, and on other celebratory occasions.

Here are all active Defense Derby codes granting freebies in December 2023:

1) Redeem code: CAFE20000GIFT

Rewards: 1000 Crystals and 1000 Gems

2) Redeem code: KRAFTONTHAI

Rewards: 500 Crystals

3) Redeem code: DDTWPLAYERS

Rewards: 300 Cubics and 100 Gems

4) Redeem code: DDLAUNCH

Rewards: 600 gems

The codes remain valid for a short period, so redeem them as soon as possible. Additionally, you can use any active code only once per account.

Method to redeem Defense Derby codes

After hitting the Redeem button, visit your in-game mail box to claim rewards (Image via Krafton)

Krafton has not provided any in-game method to redeem the codes. You must visit the code redemption website and complete the process.

Here are the steps that lead your way to freebies in this tower-defense title:

Open the game on your mobile device.

Tap the icon at the top right that displays your in-game level, it opens the Profile window in the lobby.

Copy your Account ID, which is below your in-game name.

Head over to the code redemption website.

Paste your Account ID into the box that says ENTER YOUR ACCOUNT ID.

Copy any active code from the above list and paste it into the ENTER THE COUPON CODE box.

Hit the Redeem button.

Visit the in-game mailbox by clicking the Main Menu button (three horizontal lines) at the top-left corner.

Tap the mail that says Coupon Rewards are Here and hit the Claim button to claim freebies.

List of Defense Derby expired codes for December 2023

Here are some of the popular codes that have expired as of December 2023:

GLORYDDEMPEROR

GOFOWARDPERI

WHOGONNAWINER

DEOKBAEFIGHTING

DDFAKERAMAZON

PANDAGONNAWIN

DDUSERKING

DDFANMEETTH

DDTHPGC23

NOVEMBERDDKR

DDTHBIGUPDATE

DDTPAFDD

THSGUDIENS

DDALWAYSDD

NOWORRIES

DDISTHEBEST

DEFENSEME845

MAZERUNNER

DDTHTGSH1

NICEBALANCE

DDDRINKUP

DDSPARKLEDD

DDLUXURYDD

DDDOUBLETEN

DDTyphoon

BOMBERTHAI

KHOBKHUN

MUAYTHAI

LOVETHAI

DDMOONFEST

AFTVFINALMATCH

DDGIFTFORYOU

HAPPYCHUSEOK

DDESPORTSTHFN

DDESPORTSTHYT

AFTVDDLIVE

DDESPORTSTHXYZ

BDRGCLASS

SPECIALGIFT

ENJOYDD

HIMEMOLDAN

HANRYANGLOL2

HANRYANGBAIT2

KIMUKAMSA2

KIMUBUYWHY2

KEVINGREAT2

KEVINMANG2

JPDDSUMMER02QG

JPDDSUMMER01RE

JPDDSUMMER03KV

LETSGODD

DDLOVEYOUDD

GREETINGSDD

DDDISCORD1984

DISCORD2000DD

DDCAFE5000B

DDCAFE5000A

DDCAFECOME

MMDDD22

DDxGGBB528

NAVERCAFEE10000

That wraps up our Defense Derby codes for December 2023 with their redemption guide. Follow Sportskeeda for more redeem codes of mobile titles.