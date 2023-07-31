Defense Derby review: New tower defense game with a twist

As an enthusiastic gamer, I was excited to dive into the world of Defense Derby, a compelling tower defense game published by Krafton, the same minds behind the famed BGMI. This tower defense game was introduced to me by a fellow gamer who couldn't stop gushing about its interesting gameplay and strategic depth. I was intrigued by my friend's enthusiasm and decided to give it a shot, and I must say, I am not disappointed.

I truly liked their renowned game BGMI, which demonstrated their expertise in generating immersive gaming experiences. I couldn't wait to explore Defense Derby's fascinating features and learn what lay ahead in the domain of serious strategy, mind games, and tremendous synergistic effects.

Defense Derby gives players the best gaming experience

Features

Defense Derby is an engaging Tower Defense strategy game with a unique twist called "Betting Royale." This innovative gameplay concept offers a thrilling new dimension to the standard tower defense experience. It has a wide range of six exciting game modes to suit every player's interests. Each mode provides a unique and thrilling experience, whether I'm defending my castle against real players in Derby Mode, conquering hard single-player stages in Blitz Mode, or customizing rules for friendly encounters in Friendly Derby, etc., there's always something new to explore, and conquer.

The sheer number of units and heroes available in Defense Derby for unlocking far exceeded my expectations. The immense quantity of options is mind-boggling since it allows me to experiment with numerous strategies and playstyles. Each hero adds something unique to the game, and the dynamic interactions between units add to the game's replayability.

I can level up my cards to increase their power, knowing that this boost will be applied to all future cards of the same type. It's wonderful to think that my Archer card, for example, will get stronger with each level up to a maximum of 200. Furthermore, the upgrading option adds another degree of strategy in Defense Derby by allowing me to combine many cards of the same grade to create higher card grades. The route to creating an amazing deck promises to be full of difficulties and rewards, with ten different card grades to work towards.

Defense Derby's tactical aspect is undeniably one of its strong suits, but it may also be a little baffling for newcomers. The complexities of strategic decision-making, particularly in competitive PvP mode, may leave rookie players perplexed. A clearer explanation of tactical concepts and how to design strong decks will benefit newcomers to the game.

Gameplay

Scarlet in Defense Derby (Image via Krafton)

In the PvP mode, each player starts with an equal number of Derby Chips, and surviving players receive more chips after each round of defense. This clever mechanism compelled me to be strategic in my bidding, ensuring I could obtain the appropriate units for my deck in Defense Derby. As I accumulated more troops, I became aware of the potential of synergy effects, which enabled me to craft formidable combinations that shifted the tide of battles in my favor.

I am overjoyed as I obtain the Scarlet Hero in the early phases of the game. Scarlet's distinct powers and capabilities are immense game-changers, increasing my respect for the wide range of heroes available. The thrill of unlocking heroes and experimenting with their abilities brings a lot of dimension to the game.

The tutorials are one place where I believe the game can improve. While they are available, I find them to be quite incomplete. More in-depth and comprehensive training can be beneficial for newbies. A detailed tutorial will not only help players understand the game principles better, but it can also make the game's early stages more entertaining and rewarding.

With each triumph, I feel a sense of achievement that motivates me to continue refining my ideas. Defense Derby's combination of tactical decision-making, deep synergy effects, and the thrill of fierce PvP combat distinguishes it as a great tower defense game, in my opinion.

Sound and presentation

The lovely in-game music is the first thing that draws my attention as I enter the game. The music is not only good, but it also adds to the whole ambiance, drawing me deeper into the universe of Defense Derby. The game visually impresses me immediately away, thanks to the gorgeous character designs. The heroes and units radiate charm, each with its own set of powers, making the idea of unlocking and using them all the more appealing.

That said, I must admit that the user interface (UI) is initially confusing. The UI's complexity may be daunting for some players, particularly those new to tower defense games. Despite a slight learning curve, I quickly acclimated to the UI after a few matches. A more streamlined and user-friendly UI might considerably improve the overall player experience.

Conclusion

Despite some minor flaws, Defense Derby captivates me with its intriguing gameplay and strategic depth. I discover an amazing adventure for myself as I enter the PvP mode. Competing in a dramatic tower defense fight against three other players is an adrenaline boost like no other. The intensity of each fight, along with the difficulty of defending my tower against waves of adversaries, keeps me on the edge of my seat.

Throughout my time in this game, I am captivated by the vast selection of cards and unique features, which allows me to design ever-evolving strategies. Defense Derby has unquestionably become my go-to game, and I eagerly await the amazing adventures that await in future upgrades, promising numerous hours of thrilling gameplay.

General information

Defense Derby ratings (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reviewed on: Android mobile (Review copy provided by Krafton Inc.)

OS: Android, iOS

Developer(s): RisingWings

Publisher(s): Krafton Inc.

Release Date: August 3, 2023