When will Defense Derby release? Available platforms and features explored

Krafton announced in 2022 that the Defense Derby tower defense title was under development for mobile devices. And now, it has a release date for a global launch in over 190 countries. RisingWings, the developer of the game is well prepared for the big day and is also rewarding players abundantly who are pre-registering it before the official launch.

The upcoming game is also providing a unique experience to the tower defense genre by introducing a Betting Royale gameplay mechanic. This article provides all details about its features, available platforms, and more.

Defense Derby release date and platforms revealed

Defense Derby will be available for Android and iOS users via their respective app stores and from Samsung’s Galaxy Store for Samsung users. Players who pre-register for this free-to-play title will receive a sizable amount of exclusive in-game items as rewards on August 3, 2023, the official launch date of the title.

How to pre-register for Defense Derby

Derby is open for pre-registration on Android and iOS devices. (Image via Krafton)

Those who have not pre-registered can do so by following the steps below:

Visit the App Store for Apple devices, Google Play Store on Android, or Samsung’s Galaxy Store. Type Defense Derby on the search bar and hit enter. After the results appear, tap the title’s icon to enter the game’s page. Click the Pre-register button on Android and pre-order on iOS devices.

The pre-registration process is complete, and you will get notified when the game releases on August 3. To receive the applicable rewards, you must log in to this with the same email ID used while pre-registering. Here is the list of prizes that RisingWings will distribute on the official launch:

20,000 Gold

1 × Special Castle Skin

1 × Rare Hero card

1 × Rare Unit card

What are the features of Defense Derby?

Defense Derby introduces a new betting royale feature in its tower defense gameplay. (Image via Krafton)

It is a tower defense, real-time strategic title at its core. However, RisingWings has made a unique twist by adding a betting royale feature. You start the match by bidding against online opponents to get the best units using Derby chips. Then, the deployment phase begins, where you deploy the characters on a castle and destroy multiple waves of monsters.

This strategy title offers two game modes: 4-player PvP in Derby Defense and PvE in Blitz Defense. Among the four competitors, the last tower standing will emerge victorious in its PvP mode. On the other hand, PvE mode pits players against a wave of monsters in various stages, which offers multiple completion rewards.

Optimally spending chips to recruit units and creating synergies between them while attacking is as crucial as employing the best strategies to bag victories in this upcoming strategy title. You can also challenge your friends in a friendly Derby Mode Tower Defense mode, Quest Mode, while also allowing one to spectate the matches.