Defense Derby free codes and steps to redeem (November 2023)

Developed by Krafton, Defense Derby sees players engage in strategic battles against four players, all in real time. The tower defense game offers various PvE and PvP game modes, such as Blitz and Derby. You collect units acting as towers from the in-game gacha system using Crystal or Cubic and equip them with various artifacts to make them more robust.

Their overall stats and battle prowess are upgradable using Gold and Elixir. You can get these items by playing the game, purchasing them using in-game currency gems, or with real-world money. You could also use Defense Derby redeem codes to obtain them for free.

That said, this article lists all codes active in November 2023 that should provide players with freebies.

Defense Derby codes to get free Gold, Elixir, and more (November 2023)

Copy your ID number and head to the redemption website to use the codes (Image via Krafton)

Krafton generally releases Defense Derby coupon codes on the title’s official Facebook or Discord server. The developer releases them when the game rolls out updates, achieves a milestone, or on celebratory occasions. You can get free Gold, Elixir, Cubic, and other items by redeeming them.

Here are all active codes granting free rewards in November 2023:

1) Coupon Code: THSGUDIENS

Rewards:

5000 Gold

5000 Elixir

500 Cubics

2) Coupon Code: NICEBALANCE

Rewards:

5000 Gold

5000 Elixir

500 Cubics

3) Coupon Code: DDLAUNCH (valid until January 1, 2024)

Rewards

600 Gems

The above coupon codes (except DDLAUNCH) remain valid for a short time, so redeem them soon. Moreover, Krafton allows players to use any particular code only once to claim free items.

Method to redeem Defense Derby codes

Defense Derby coupon code redemption page (Image via Krafton)

You must visit the code redemption page to redeem the codes of this tower-defense title. The website is accessible in-game. You could also enter the web address of the redemption page, https://defensederby.krafton.com/en/coupon, on your mobile browser and use the codes. Here are the steps to be followed:

Open the app on your Android or iOS device.

Tap the icon at the top right, displaying your in-game level to enter your in-game Profile .

. Copy your ID number below your in-game name.

Tap the three horizontal lines at the top right, opening the main menu.

Select Settings, scroll down to find the Redeem Coupon button, and tap on it.

It redirects you to the coupon code redemption page.

Enter your ID number in the Account ID box.

Type or copy-paste coupon codes from the above list into the Coupon Code box.

Hit Redeem.

Re-open the game, tap the three horizontal lines, visit the in-game Inbox, and claim all rewards.

That concludes our guide on how to redeem Defense Derby codes for November 2023 and the rewards they offer. Follow Sportskeeda for more games’ redeem codes.