Defense Derby free codes (October 2023) and how to redeem

Defense Derby is a tower defense RPG strategy mobile game developed by Krafton for Android and iOS devices. In this title, four players compete against each other using their characters in real-time to defend their castle, and the last unit standing wins the match. Upgrading entities in this game requires Gold, Elixir, and Mana Stone. You can also summon new units with Crystal and Cubics and use Gems to purchase essential items for them.

You can engage and farm for resources in several game modes or buy them with real money. Krafton also provides redeemable codes that grant these items for free. This article lists all working Defense Derby codes that provide freebies in October 2023. Moreover, it also presents a step-by-step guide to redeeming them.

All Defense Derby codes to get freebies in October 2023

You can find your Account ID under your in-game name in the Profile tab. (Image via Krafton)

Krafton releases Defense Derby codes regularly on Facebook handles and Discord servers. The free rewards that can be obtained through them help in retaining existing players and attracting new ones. These codes also provide crucial in-game resources such as Gems, Gold, Elixir, Cubics, Emotes, and more.

Here are all active Defense Derby codes to get freebies this month:

DDLAUNCH - 600 gems

ENJOYDD - 1,000 Cubics, 3,000 Gold, and 1,000 Elixir

MUAYTHAI - Emote

HIMEMOLDAN - 1,000 Gold, 200 Gems, and 1,000 Elixir

DDDOUBLETEN: 10,000 Gold, 500 Gems, 10,000 Elixir, and 1,000 Cubics

DDTyphoon: 100 Gems and 300 Cubics

SPECIALGIFT - 200 Gems

BOMBERTHAI - Emote

KHOBKHUN - Emote

LOVETHAI - Emote

DDMOONFEST - 500 Gems, 1,000 Elixir, 1,000 Gold, and 1,000 Cubics

AFTVDDLIVE - 10,000 Elixir

DDESPORTSTHXYZ - 10,000 Elixir

AFTVFINALMATCH - 1,000 Elixir, 500 Gems, 1,000 Gold, and 1,000 Cubics

DDGIFTFORYOU - 500 gems

HAPPYCHUSEOK - One Unidentified Artifact

DDESPORTSTHFN - 300 gems

DDESPORTSTHYT - 10,000 Elixir

BDRGCLASS - 10,000 Elixir, 3,000 Gold, and 1,000 Cubics

The above developer offerings, except DDLAUNCH (valid until January 1, 2024), will expire soon. Therefore, it is recommended to use them at the earliest. Another thing worth noting is that Krafton allows gamers to claim any particular code only once in this tower-defense game. With that in mind, here's how to redeem this game's codes.

How to redeem Defense Derby codes for freebies

Enter your Account ID and coupon code. Then hit the Confirm button to claim freebies (Image via Krafton)

Here are the steps that you must follow to redeem codes in this mobile RPG title:

Open the Defense Derby on your handheld.

Enter your in-game Profile by tapping the icon that shows your in-game level at the top-right of this game's main screen.

by tapping the icon that shows your in-game level at the top-right of this game's main screen. Copy your ID number, which is below your in-game name.

Head to the redemption website at https://defensederby.krafton.com/en/coupon or tap the three horizontal lines in the top-left corner of the main screen.

If you did the latter, tap the Settings button and scroll down until you see the Redeem Coupon button. Then, click on it. This will open the code redemption website on your device.

button. Then, click on it. This will open the code redemption website on your device. Enter your Account ID into the Enter your Account ID box on the site.

into the box on the site. Copy-paste or type out a code from the above list into the Enter the Coupon Code box.

box. Hit the Redeem button and restart the app.

button and restart the app. Claim freebies from the in-game mailbox.

Be careful while you enter Defense Derby codes because you must enter them in the same format provided by the developers. Failing to do so won’t get you freebies.