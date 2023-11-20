Cookie Run Kingdom coupon codes for free items (November 2023)

Cookie Run Kingdom, developed by Devsisters, features personified cookies as playable characters. You collect new cookies in this action RPG via the in-game gacha system using Crystals. The title also features various currencies, such as Rainbow Cube to get costumes, Stamina Jellies to play main story stages, EXP Star Jellies to level up your cookies and make them robust, and more.

Like other RPGs, you can farm for the resources in story mode, complete various events and tasks, or get them through microtransactions. Devsisters also offer codes comprising a series of letters that offer items for free without any hassle or purchase.

This article provides all Cookie Run Kingdom codes to get premium in-game items for free in November 2023.

Coupon codes to get freebies in Cookie Run Kingdom (November 2023)

Devsisters regularly release Cookie Run Kingdom prize codes, especially when a major update rolls out, to celebrate in-game and off-game events or significant collaborations. The developers post these on the title’s official social media accounts, such as X (formerly Twitter).

You can use them to get Crystals, Rainbow Cube, Stamina Jellies, EXP Star Jelly, Radiant Shard, Magic Cookie Cutter, and more items. Here are all the codes that are active in November 2023 and their respective rewards:

1) Coupon code: DESPERATEMEASURESLCS

Rewards:

100 Stamina Jellies

100 EXP Star Jelly Lv. 5

2) Coupon code: LASTCOOKIESTANDING

Rewards:

1000 Crystals

3) Coupon code: HOLESOMEADVENTURE

Rewards:

3000 Crystals

1000 Rainbow Cube

4) Coupon code: CRKINDONESIA

Rewards:

3000 Crystals

Notably, the above offerings will remain valid only for a limited time. Therefore, use them as soon as possible, and get your chance to obtain all freebies in this mobile RPG title. Additionally, each code is for one-time use and provides freebies only once per Cookie Run Kingdom account.

Method to redeem Cookie Run Kingdom codes

Tap the Claim Rewards and visit your in-game mailbox to claim all free rewards. (Image via Devsisters)

You can use an in-game feature redirecting you to the coupon redemption page to claim freebies from the codes. Here are the steps you must follow to convert your codes into free items in this mobile gacha title:

Open the app on your device.

Tap the three horizontal lines at the top right of the main screen, opening the main menu.

Click the Coupons button from the menu.

button from the menu. This will open the code redemption page on your default browser.

Enter your DevPlay account. Click Settings from the main menu, tap the Info button, and copy your DevPlay account from the User Info tab.

from the main menu, tap the button, and copy your from the tab. Type or copy-paste the codes from the above list into the "Enter a coupon code here" box.

Hit the Claim Reward button.

button. Open the title, go to your in-game mailbox, and claim all the rewards.

That concludes our guide on codes for November 2023 and how to redeem them. Follow Sportskeeda to get more Cookie Run Kingdom guides and codes of such gacha games.