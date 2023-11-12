Cookie Run: Kingdom Burning Time event - Schedule, rewards, and more

Cookie Run: Kingdom's enchanted land is bustling as players compete in the new Burning Time event. This limited-time event promises to add a new level of excitement to the game, along with intriguing awards and bonuses. With a flurry of enhancements and surprises, Burning Time is intended to take the gameplay to new heights.

This article delves into the rewards and event schedule of the event in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Details about the Burning Time event in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Schedule of the Burning Time

The Burning Time event in Cookie Run: Kingdom begins on November 11 at 00:00 and ends on November 13 at 00:00 (GMT+9). This period should provide you with several benefits to enhance your Cookie Run experience.

Reward bonanza in World Exploration

During the Burning Time event, rewards in World Exploration will increase by a stunning 100%. As you explore the vast and magical areas in Cookie Run: Kingdom, you may expect a rich harvest of Kingdom EXP, Coins, and EXP Star Jellies.

Tree of Wishes: Coin cascade

During the Burning Time, the Tree of Wishes is more than just foliage — it's a goldmine. The Coins from the Tree of Wishes are boosted by 20%, making wealth rain on anyone who dares to make a wish. But that's not all — daily prizes from the Tree of Wishes receive a 200% boost, guaranteeing you're swimming in a sea of riches.

Important details to remember

Specific bonus allocation: The "Rewards in World Exploration +100%" advantage is a one-time benefit that only applies to Kingdom EXP, Coins, and EXP Star Jellies. The bonus for prizes from the Cookies' wishes at the Tree of Wishes, on the other hand, only applies to 'Coin' awards. Reload for rewards: If you're already in the kingdom before the event begins, remember to refresh the game. It may take a few moments for the advantages to take effect. A quick refresh ensures you don't miss out on any of the extra benefits. Timing is key: Play Burning Time-related games just before the event ends. Use extreme caution since the Burning Time boost may not apply, so plan your trips carefully to get the most benefits.

The Cookie Run: Kingdom features the Burning Time event as a prominent element. Every moment of this event offers you the opportunity to grow your cookie empire, from the currency cascade at the Tree of Wishes to the quadrupled prizes in World Exploration.

Keep in mind that Cookie Run: Kingdom's dynamic character is exemplified by the developers' forward-thinking attitude. Even though the schedule has been finalized, it could alter as developers work to enhance and optimize the event. Participants are generally informed of any changes made so they can plan accordingly.