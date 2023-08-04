Cookie Run: Kingdom introduces the Burning Time Event

The magical realm of Cookie Run: Kingdom is buzzing as gamers prepare for the highly anticipated Burning Time event. This limited-time event, which will take place from August 5-7 (GMT+9), promises to inject a fresh dose of thrill into the game, filled with tantalizing awards and bonuses. The event is set to raise the gameplay to new heights with a slew of updates and surprises.

This article explores Burning Time in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Details about the new Burning Time Event in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The painstakingly constructed schedule is central to the event's appeal, allowing participants to boost their in-game advancement within a limited time window. During this event, they can enjoy various benefits that make their journey in Cookie Run: Kingdom even more exciting.

One of the most notable aspects of the Burning Time event is the dramatic decrease in Stamina Jelly consumption. Players will appreciate the ability to participate in activities such as World Exploration and Balloon Expedition while consuming only 70 percent of their normal Stamina Jellies.

This reduction not only allows for longer and more fulfilling gameplay sessions but also encourages players to immerse themselves in its rich environments without fretting over decreasing resources.

The Tree of Wishes, an enhanced focal point, will surely be a highlight of the event. The delicious 'Coins' awarded by the Tree of Wishes will be augmented by an amazing 20 percent. This increase in coin rewards adds a dimension of appeal, allowing players to connect with the Tree of Wishes more deeply.

As the event progresses, the Tree of Wishes becomes even more important. Daily benefits from this structure are set to increase by a whopping 200 percent. This upgrade complements the increased rewards and boosts progression.

However, maximizing the event's benefits necessitates smart thinking. Those who have already logged into the game are recommended to restart it for the acquired benefits to be applied effortlessly.

Furthermore, players are advised not to start playing just before the event's completion. If they begin during this window, the event's extra benefits may not be completely realized.

The developers' forward-thinking approach exemplifies Cookie Run: Kingdom's dynamic nature. While the timetable is determined, it may alter as developers fine-tune and optimize the event experience. This commitment to transparency ensures participants are constantly informed of any changes, allowing them to alter their plans as needed.