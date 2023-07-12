Having a distinct name is critical, especially in a multiplayer game like Cookie Run Kingdom. However, if you have chosen a name that is not particularly appealing, this can be a problem. Devsisters, the title's publisher, allows users to change their in-game name if they encounter such problems. Changing your name is a simple and uncomplicated process that allows you to personalize your in-game identity.

Read on to learn how to change your name in Cookie Run Kingdom and some of the game's features.

Steps to change your name in Cookie Run Kingdom

Follow these instructions to alter your name in Cookie Run Kingdom:

Step 1 : Launch the game on your mobile device.

Step 2 : Locate your profile icon in the top right corner of the screen. Tap on it to display your profile.

Step 3 : Find the pencil or edit button next to your current in-game name in your profile. It is usually near your profile photo or display name.

Step 4 : Tap the pencil or edit symbol to begin the name change procedure.

Step 5 : A text box will appear with your selected in-game name. Enter the new name that you'd want to use.

Step 6 : Once you've input your new name, double-check it to ensure it's written correctly and corresponds to any character constraints or restrictions imposed by the game.

Step 7 : Once you've decided on a new name, click the "Continue" or "Save" button to save the changes.

: Once you've decided on a new name, click the "Continue" or "Save" button to save the changes. Step 8: If this is your first time changing your name, the game will give you a coupon that allows you to change your name without using any resources for the first time. After that, however, there is a 1000 gems cost associated with altering your in-game name.

Cookie Run Kingdom game features highlight

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN

The brilliant superstar has prepared to make her debut as a rock star!



Special Episode: Summer Soda Rock Festa

Boss Hunt

Shining Glitter Cookie

The brilliant superstar has prepared to make her debut as a rock star!

Special Episode: Summer Soda Rock Festa

Boss Hunt

Shining Glitter Cookie

Rockstar Cookie

Cookie Run Kingdom has a slew of intriguing elements that make it a compelling mobile gaming experience. Here are some of the essential aspects that distinguish the title:

Adorable cookie characters: Explore a lovely universe full of endearing cookie characters, each with their distinct personality and characteristics. Collect and upgrade various cookies to create your dream squad.

Vibrant lands and environments: Explore aesthetically breathtaking areas with unique themes and difficulties. Immerse yourself in a vibrant and enthralling environment.

Quests and missions: To continue through the game, complete various quests and missions. Complete challenges, destroy foes, and earn rewards as you go.

Base building and customization: Build and customize your base to create and expand your very own cookie empire. Make it your own by decorating it with various constructions and landmarks.

