The rumors about the next Cookie Run: Kingdom update have finally been put to rest, with a more detailed trailer featuring the new additions earlier today, May 17, 2023. Rumors of a new Legendary Cookie, Pitaya Dragon, were floating amongst Cookie Run: Kingdom fans over the past week, but developers surprised the community with a surprise teaser for an Epic entity, which was dubbed Butter Dragon, on Monday, May 15.

The May 17 trailer and its accompanying Twitter announcements now show that the character Butter Dragon is actually named Royal Margarine Cookie. Read on to learn more about where this potential Summoner unit could lead the volatile Cookie Run: Kingdom meta.

All you need to know about Royal Margarine Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The 28-second trailer released on Monday showed three new Cookies in action. Moreover, the newer one featured above confirms the release of two of them in the next update: Pitaya and Royal Margarine Cookie.

That first trailer sparked discussions regarding Legend of the Red Dragon being the next episode in the World Exploration storyline. However, it was revealed earlier today that the new narrative will be a Special Episode akin to the Cookie Odyssey releases.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN



A small Cookie, as delicate as a white flower, made a deal with the Legendary Red Dragon to obtain the power of Dragon-tongue.



To the Dragon's Valley we go! Check out the preview on our Youtube channel now!



#CookieRunKingdom #PitayaDragonCookie Once upon a time...A small Cookie, as delicate as a white flower, made a deal with the Legendary Red Dragon to obtain the power of Dragon-tongue.To the Dragon's Valley we go! Check out the preview on our Youtube channel now! Once upon a time... 🌼 A small Cookie, as delicate as a white flower, made a deal with the Legendary Red Dragon to obtain the power of Dragon-tongue. 👀To the Dragon's Valley we go! Check out the preview on our Youtube channel now! 🐲🔥#CookieRunKingdom #PitayaDragonCookie https://t.co/rctNGarOnv

Royal Margarine's skill can be seen for a few seconds after their name is revealed in the new trailer. In these few moments, one can witness this Cookie standing in the Rear line, throwing DMG rings — which is their passive ability — and then summoning the Butter Cream Dragon, who blows fire at enemies after Royal Margarine's skill is activated.

There was a lot of excitement in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community regarding this new Epic. This is because there was a chance, it might be a strong Summoner unit; their class was still not clearly declared in the new trailer. That said, this Cookie being part of the Rear line points towards either a Support or Ranged classification.

This was later disproved in the full Patch notes, where Royal Margarine was described to be an Ambush Cookie, raising questions about possible alternative aspects to their skill.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN

The Dragon Rider 🧈 Royal Margarine Cookie has arrived!



Special Episode - The Legendary of the Red Dragon

Pitaya Dragon Cookie

🧈 Royal Margarine Cookie

🤝 Hall of Encounter

Cookie Gacha chance UP Can you hear the roar of the mighty dragon Buttercream?The Dragon Rider 🧈 Royal Margarine Cookie has arrived!Special Episode - The Legendary of the Red DragonPitaya Dragon Cookie🧈 Royal Margarine Cookie🤝 Hall of EncounterCookie Gacha chance UP Can you hear the roar of the mighty dragon Buttercream?The Dragon Rider 🧈 Royal Margarine Cookie has arrived!🐉 Special Episode - The Legendary of the Red Dragon🐲 Pitaya Dragon Cookie🧈 Royal Margarine Cookie🤝 Hall of Encounter🍪 Cookie Gacha chance UP https://t.co/GmSKQGXRVN

The upcoming update's announcement also confirmed Pitaya Dragon's Legendary classification; a rumor that they will belong to a special rarity called Dragon remains unsubstantiated. The Hall of Encounter event — where one can see a Medal Shop-like establishment — along with some lucrative challenges, is also coming.

The more detailed trailer confirmed that Pitaya Dragon would be the antagonist in the main storyline, with a possible faceoff between Hollyberry and Pitaya, similar to Episode 12's Finale.

With a lot of buffs to existing Cookies and Treasures, the next Cookie Run: Kingdom update is set to be among the most packed ones of 2023, with lots of exciting additions in contention to take the spotlight.

Cookie Run: Kingdom players can track this space for all the latest game-related news.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinion.

Poll : 0 votes