A few hours after Butter Dragon was teased on the official Cookie Run: Kingdom Twitter handle, the developers shared a small trailer for the next episode, confirming the release of both Pitaya and Butter Dragon. The new World Exploration episode, named "Legend of the Red Dragon," will be released on May 18, with complete patch notes expected to hit the in-game news section soon.

Read on to find out more about the new Cookies, the game's fresh storyline, and other features and items to expect from the next Cookie Run: Kingdom update.

New Legendary Pitaya and Episode 17 confirmed for next Cookie Run: Kingdom update

Rumors of the next Legendary being Pitaya and its potential release in the upcoming update have been going viral within the Cookie Run: Kingdom community for the past week. The trailer, linked above, was a surprise, as most believed Pitaya's release had been delayed after a teaser tweet went live for Butter Dragon earlier today.

In the trailer, players see some familiar faces, like Hollyberry, Wildberry, and Gingerbrave, alongside three new Cookies. Two of these are Pitaya and Butter Dragon, with a little-known third character seen holding a Cannon in the final screen.

In the trailer, we also see a Cookie believed to be Butter Dragon, who seems to exhibit a Summoner-type skill while riding a dragon, akin to Crunchy Chip's "Wolf Squadron." The unconfirmed Cookie, seen holding a Cannon in the trailer, appears to be a Bomber, although the community has a divided opinion on the matter.

The trailer offers no real insight into the skill setup of Pitaya, only seen being attacked by Hollyberry, Butter Dragon, and others. The trailer's overall toning, and Pitaya's past appearance, as the central antagonist in Episode 12, Hollyberry Palace, suggest that it will also appear in a negative role in the new episode.

The date, announced in the trailer's video description, is not surprising, given that May 18 is when the Triple Cone Cup is scheduled to end, and in usual Cookie Run: Kingdom fashion, a major event ending would be a prelude to the next major update.

Given that three new Cookies are confirmed to be released, saving up Gems and Star Jellies is a natural starting point towards preparing for the update.

Additionally, payers should keep checking their in-game news section for complete patch notes on the upcoming update to learn about specific resources they should be stockpiling in anticipation of the new additions.

