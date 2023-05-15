Leaks in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community pointing to the release of a potential new Legendary Cookie in the next update seem to have been disproved, with the game's official Twitter handle posting a picture hinting at the next Cookie being an Epic Dragon. The picture shows the outline of a Dragon on a slice of dough, similar to images uploaded teasing the Prune Juice Cookie update, with an ordinary Cookie Cutter also in the frame, indicating the next Cookie's rarity.

Read on to learn more about the newest confirmed addition to Cookie Run: Kingdom and when to expect them.

All you need to know about Butter Dragon Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

While the name of the new character remains unconfirmed, the Prune Juice Cookie teaser tweet also references the Cookie's name and character via emojis, like the Butter and Dragon emojis attached with the tweet teasing the new Cookie.

The test tube was used to confirm rumors before Prune Juice's release, of a new Cookie that will have Poison type DMG with their character being that of a potion brewer.

With recent rumors about a new "Dragon" Cookie, the Dragon outline in the recent tweet, along with the Butter emoji are why the Cookie Run: Kingdom community has been abuzz about "Butter Dragon Cookie" since the tweet went up.

The new Cookie's rarity is still not confirmed, with the community hoping the new release is not another Super Epic rarity character. This would further imbalance the already uneven odds in the Gacha. The same Cookie cutter being present in both Prune Juice and Butter Dragon's teaser tweets is evidence of the next Cookie also being an Epic.

Players will have to wait for the official patch notes in the lead up to the next update, rumored to be released within the week, to see whether the Legendary Pitaya Dragon will also be joining Cookie Run: Kingdom.

The World Exploration storyline had Gingerbrave and friends exploring the City of Wizards and dealing with their conflict with Stardust Cookie. The new Cookie, or Cookies, will almost certainly mean some new additions to the main storyline after the events of Episode 16.

Other than speculation as to the new Epic Dragon being the Dragon from the tapestry in Episode 4, there is little that can be said about the new Cookie's class or storyline.

Regardless of how the current raging speculation pans out, the release of a teaser tweet about a new Cookie means that the rumors of an update this week were true. Thus, Cookie Run: Kingdom players should stockpile their gems, star jellies, and skill powders.

