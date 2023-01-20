The eagerly awaited Cookie Run Kingdom Second Anniversary update is finally here, with the latest Legendary Cookie headlining the hype. Players have been abuzz with rumors of a formidable Cookie that could achieve the dominance that Frost Queen, the first Legendary Magic Cookie, once had in the meta.

Read on to discover how rumors have panned out and whether or not Moonlight is on her way to becoming the most sought-after character in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Moonlight Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom: All you need to know

Take a look at the various sub-stats of the newest addition to the ever-expanding Cookie Run Kingdom library (Both Cookie Level and "Dream of the Night Sky" skill at Lv. 70) (No Toppings):

HP: 131,064

ATK: 63,700

DEF: 48,078

CRIT%: 13%

The numbers for Moonlight's "Dream of the Night Sky" skill are also provided below:

Cooldown: 15 seconds

Weakness: +25.0% for 12.0 sec: stacks up to x1

Starlight Periodic DMG: up to x10 ticks for 1.8 sec; 108.5% DMG per tick

Additional Starlight DMG: 5.5% of Max HP (Cookies)

Starlight ignoring DMG Resist: 40.0%

Moonlight DMG:

Single hit DMG (Cookies): 125.0% of ATK + 3.0% of true DMG proportional to Max HP + Sleep for 2.0 sec

Single hit DMG (Others): 255.0% of ATK + Sleep for 2.0 sec

Drowsiness: ATK SPD -15.0%, MOV SPD -15.0% for 15.0 sec

Self-healing: 29.8% of ATK

Moonlight's skill essentially describes an attack where the first volley of DMG is dealt to the enemy, inflicting the Weakness debuff, followed by another round of DMG that puts the enemies to sleep. The new Cookie's stun ability is aptly named "Sleep," given that she is the central authority in the Realm of the Slumbering Moon.

After enemies "wake up," they are under the influence of the Drowsiness debuff, wherein their ATK and MOV SPD are greatly reduced. After each skill cast and/or after "waking up" from Sleep inflicted by an enemy Moonlight, the Legendary Cookie will heal herself.

Right off the bat, the skill makes it clear that Moonlight is not the best for World Exploration and other PvE game modes, as those aspects of Cookie Run Kingdom demand strong AoE DMG abilities. While the strong DMG and survivability make her viable for PvE, the Cookie will struggle to anchor teams in Boss stages.

Moonlight's numbers and skill tick all the boxes for a strong contender in the Cookie Run Kingdom Arena, which translates into exceptional performances in PvP. Moonlight and the new Milky Way Cookie's combo will give the Sherbet-Frost Queen duo a run for their money.

At times, the new Legendary Cookie will deal more DMG than the last Legendary to be released, Black Pearl Cookie, who has held the title of best DPS in the game since September.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Welcome to the City of Wizards!

We've been waiting for you



🗺️ NEW: Episode 15

NEW LEGENDARY: Moonlight Cookie

NEW EPIC: Milky Way Cookie

Might of the Ancients

NEW Treasure

12 NEW Costumes Welcome to the City of Wizards!We've been waiting for you🗺️ NEW: Episode 15NEW LEGENDARY: Moonlight CookieNEW EPIC: Milky Way CookieMight of the AncientsNEW Treasure12 NEW Costumes ✨Welcome to the City of Wizards!We've been waiting for you 💙 🗺️ NEW: Episode 15🌙 NEW LEGENDARY: Moonlight Cookie🌌 NEW EPIC: Milky Way Cookie🌟 Might of the Ancients💠 NEW Treasure👕 12 NEW Costumes https://t.co/iQONBVgdOR

Moonlight is an excellent investment and will likely become one of the staples of the Cookie Run Kingdom meta in the coming weeks. Her skill is apt for "one-shot" team compositions, and with Pure Vanilla Cookie's buff and Milky Way at the Front, players can create a team that will get them to the Masters rank and beyond.

Cookie Run Kingdom fans can follow this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

Poll : 0 votes