5 most-used front cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom (May 2023)

The Cookie Run: Kingdom meta has been extremely volatile over the past year, given the consistent release of new characters and content every month, making it difficult for individual Cookies to gain any significant popularity amongst fans.

This is why most popular characters in the game are actually older Cookies who've received buffs or have a wide variety of use cases that allow them to adapt to the needs of a changing meta.

Read on to find out which five front Cookies have managed to hold on to their spots in players' rosters and why.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views. The list is indicative of Cookies that are the most used in the higher ranks of Cookie Run: Kingdom (Masters V and above).

Best investments for the frontline in Cookie Run: Kingdom (May 2023)

1) Hollyberry Cookie

Hollyberry Cookie is arguably the most well-rounded Defense Cookie in the game currently, making her an extremely popular choice amongst fans. The upgrade she received in January is the major contributor to this resurgence in pick rate, which added several key buffs like DMG Focus, Debuff Resist, and CRIT Resist.

Players should pick between a Solid Almond or Swift Chocolate build, depending on their playstyle and requirements.

2) Space Donut

Space Donut was somewhat overshadowed by Stardust, given that the latter was already fairly popular among Cookie Run: Kingdom fans after his appearance in Episode 16. That being said, his pick rate gradually rose, as he provides some insane value at the frontline, with stunning DMG numbers and a collection of buffs that rivals Hollyberry.

Newer Cookie Run: Kingdom players, in particular, will find it much easier to meet Space Doughnut in the Gacha as he is an Epic Cookie, in comparison to the extremely rare Legendary Hollyberry. This makes him a more accessible investment that players shouldn't hesitate to obtain.

3) Milky Way

Milky Way's categorization as a Charge Cookie and his value as a front character were questions that were widely discussed among Cookie Run: Kingdom fans upon his release, given that she acts more like a Support Cookie. While that question is one that remains unanswered, she is still one of the most popular front characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom, mostly used in double-tank teams.

This allows players to guard their team with a strong tank and use Milky Way to assist in the team's survivability and provide a tidy assist in the DMG dealing apartment. Her Locomotive Charge DEF reduction debuff also greatly aids Arena teams, giving them an edge over the competition.

4) Madeleine Cookie

Madeleine Cookie is another old character that has sprung into the Cookie Run: Kingdom mainstream after a massive buff by way of a Magic Candy after nearly an entire year at the lower tiers of the game. The Cookie's one-dimensional skill and outdated DMG numbers were the reason for him being considered below average over the past year.

With his new Magic Candy, he has become a formidable force, reviving the ATK SPD teams (once extremely popular in CRK) that lost their sheen along with him. Players can fit him into several pre-existing teams (with either a Searing Raspberry or Solid Almond build to back him up) and generate some very impressive results.

5) Schwarzwalder

Schwarzwalder, or Choco Brute as it is more popularly known, is a rare example of an Epic Cookie that has managed to retain its popularity for a considerable amount of time by integrating itself into an overwhelming majority of meta teams over the past few months.

Brute's universal applicability in Cookie Run: Kingdom comes from the fact that he has a very straightforward skill that packs in everything required for him to fulfill a tank/secondary DPS role in whatever team you put him in. This includes his ATK, ATK SPD, and DMG Resist buffs, along with his unique Hammer Shock debuff and considerable Charge DMG.

