Best Defense Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom (April 2023)

Hollyberry Cookie was quickly declared the best Defender in Cookie Run: Kingdom after her initial release in September 2021. She continued to hold the title until the release of Financier and Wildberry finally ended her time in the limelight. The Ancient Cookie was then brought back into the meta by a surprise buff in the 2nd CRK Anniversary update and has earned her title back in the last few months.

Read on to find out more about Hollyberry and the factors that contribute to her status as the best Defense Cookie in today's Cookie Run: Kingdom landscape.

All you need to know about Hollyberry Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

First, let's go over the various substats of a maxed-out Hollyberry after the January buff (Lv. 70 Cookie and Skill Lvl., Solid Almond build, 2 Star Ascension):

HP: 404,807

ATK: 36,122

DEF: 154,151

CRIT: 13%

The numbers for her "Oath on the Shield" ability are provided below:

Single hit DMG: 340.9%

Additional DMG to targets immune to Stun: 405.0% of ATK

DMG ignoring DMG Reduction to targets immune to Stun: 50.0%

DMG Focus: absorbs 35.0% of DMG allies take for 9 sec

CRIT Resist: +35.0% for 9 sec

Seed of Life: Max HP +5.0%, blooms into Berry of Life upon x15 stacks

Berry of Life: adds 2 sec of Stun to the next skill's charge DMG

Passive: Debuff Resist +30.0%

Hollyberry's removal from the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta was caused by her rather one-dimensional skill in the face of newer Cookies, who were far more well-rounded.

With the buff, the developers tried to bring a similar touch to Hollyberry's formidable "Oath on the Shield" ability, with the addition of debuff & CRIT resistance, a stun, and a sort of modified HP shield.

These additions more than achieved what was intended. Soon after the update was released, Hollyberry rose to the top of the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta almost overnight.

The reason very few characters are ever outright considered the "best" in CRK is that even in the highest tiers of the game's character library, most Cookies tend to be very specialized in what they do. This means that they are exceedingly powerful in certain teams within specific game modes. However, that's about it.

Hollyberry, along with her new buff, is one of the rare few in Cookie Run: Kingdom who can fit into almost any team and be used across the game with a reasonable guarantee of optimum results. This makes her the ideal investment for the majority of players who can't afford to invest heavily in multiple Cookies for different game modes.

