Best PvP Arena Team in Cookie Run: Kingdom (April 2023)

Madeleine was one of the best DPS in Cookie Run: Kingdom at one point but has really fallen through the cracks in the past two years. The developers took notice and released a Magic Candy for the Creme Republic Knight, who has now been catapulted back to the top of the game's meta.

This article outlines a team anchored around Madeleine's newly buffed-up skills, which can help players in their climb to the Masters rank and above.

Note: This team has been designed and tested largely for the Arena, and results might vary with use in PvE. Players should check level-specific guides for the best teams in World Exploration, Guild Battle, etc.

Best Team for Madeleine Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

1) Kouign Amann Cookie

Kouign Amann Cookie was also released alongside Madeleine's Magic Candy. She has skyrocketed to the top of the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta, as she packs in all that is necessary for a top-tier Tank.

A full Solid Almond topping focused on stacking up as much DMG resists as possible should put her survivability over the top and help Kouign Amann Cookie protect the team for longer.

Topping: Solid Almond

2) Capsaicin Cookie

Capsaicin acts as a secondary DMG dealer here, with his shortened start cooldown helping get an early edge in battle. Given that he is high on survivability while adding to the team's ATK efforts, he is the ideal second Front Cookie for this Cookie Run: Kingdom team.

Considering we want to extract as much DMG as possible from Capsaicin, a full Searing Raspberry build is the way to go here.

Topping: Searing Raspberry

3) Moonlight Cookie

Moonlight Cookie will be the second dedicated DPS here, alongside Madeleine. Her Weakness, Sleep, and Drowsiness debuffs are also key to rounding out this Cookie Run: Kingdom team, as they all give the team a competitive edge from the first skill cast.

Even though Moonlight packs in self-healing, a Searing Raspberry setup focusing on Cooldown and DMG Resist would go a long way in getting optimum results.

Topping: Searing Raspberry

4) Madeleine Cookie

Madeleine Cookie is the main DPS here, as his new Magic Candy's "Power of the Light" skill is one of the most well-rounded attacks in Cookie Run: Kingdom as of writing. In addition to leveling up and promoting Madeleine, given that his DMG numbers are linked to his max HP, players should also work towards leveling up his Magic Candy to the maximum possible extent for the best results.

High ATK SPD to get the buff from the Rope treasure, along with the highest possible DMG resist, should be the focus of the Searing Raspberry toppings that will be used here.

Topping: Searing Raspberry

5) BTS Cookie (any)

Fans can utilize their BTS Cookie of choice here, who will be acting as the main healer of this Cookie Run: Kingdom team. Their stun immunity, DMG & Debuff Resist, and HP Shield also greatly benefit the team in terms of boosting overall survivability.

A full Swift Chocolate topping is the best build here, given that we want the BTS Cookie to be able to heal the team as much as possible.

Topping: Swift Chocolate

Cookie Run: Kingdom players can track this space for all the latest news.

