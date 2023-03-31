The Triple Cone Cup is up for grabs as the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom update was released without a hitch, bringing with it two new and highly anticipated Cookies, namely Capsaicin and Prune Juice. With the former being the fifth and latest Super Epic rarity character to join the massive CRK universe, expectations were sky-high for the Charge Cookie in the weeks leading up to his release.

Read on to find out how the first Cookie Run: Kingdom character that's named after a chemical fares against the high expectations that fans have from him and whether he should be a part of your team's front line.

Capsaicin Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom: All you need to know

Before going into specifics about Capsaicin's skill, let's take a look at his various relevant substats in Cookie Run: Kingdom: (Lv. 70 on both Cookie and "Capsaicin's Magma" skill, one star promotion, and Full Searing Raspberry build.)

HP: 278,657

ATK: 74,458

DEF: 106,329

CRIT%: 15.89%

Overall Power: 364,896

The numbers for the aforementioned skill (maxed out) have been provided as well:

Single Hit DMG:61.0% of ATK

Lava Eruption DMG: 83.0% of ATK

Magma Debuff: Fire DMG +20.0% for 20 sec, stacks up to x3

Burn DMG: 7.3% DMG every 1 sec for 16 sec, stacks up to x3

Spice Overlord DMG: 82.5% of ATK

Spice Overlord Burn DMG: 4.6% DMG every 0.8 sec for 16 sec, stacks up to x1

Spice Overlord Lava Eruption DMG: 30.0% of ATK + 20.0% DMG for every stack of Magma debuff

Immortality: lasts for 6 sec, activated 1 time

His performance in Guild Battle and World Exploration is adequate and is certainly on par with what one would expect from a high-tier Charge Cookie. Solid survivability, good DMG numbers, and a low cooldown are all present and accounted for, but the lack of any real benefits to allies limits the scope for Capsaicin's use in a wide variety of teams.

While there is some potential for the Super Epic Cookie in the Cookie Run: Kingdom Arena, particularly as a secondary DPS to the Stardust-Moonlight combo, it doesn't post numbers that are as impressive for it to be considered a must-build Cookie.

While his DMG numbers are significant, and they do materialize into real-world results to some extent, Capsaicin Cookie itself is best-suited to be used as a tank, paired with the new Mala Sauce Cookie, if players are able to build the new Magic Candy for the latter.

Players who want to experiment and build a more aggressive Cookie Run: Kingdom team and are looking to get more value from their front line can consider investing in Capsaicin.

That being said, cash-strapped players looking to get the most out of their investment in the Charge category are probably better off investing in older Cookies like Crunchy Chip or Werewolf.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space to keep an eye out for all of the latest news.

