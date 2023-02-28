Cookie Run: Kingdom PvP Tier List (February 2023)

With the addition of Blueberry Pie Cookie, there are now nearly 100 playable characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom, divided into three categories: rarity, type, and position. Each is tailored to fill a certain position in every player's five-member CRK squad, and each has special skills and various metrics, like HP and DEF.
Since these roles vary across game modes, different Cookies provide distinct in-game benefits across PvE and PvP. This article ranks every Cookie Run: Kingdom character based on their in-game value in PvP matches.
Every Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom ranked for PvP (February 2023)
SS Tier
Only the best of Cookie Run: Kingdom makes it to the SS Tier, and the star-studded lineup below consists of just that. These Cookies are essential for every player who aspires to climb to the Masters and higher ranks in PvP, and players should be looking to pull and integrate these Cookies into their teams as soon as possible.
- Hollyberry Cookie
- Financier Cookie
- Wildberry Cokie
- Sherbet Cookie
- Frost Queen Cookie
- Black Pearl Cookie
- Moonlight Cookie
- BTS Cookie
- Pure Vanilla Cookie
S Tier
Just like there is little difference between the names of these two tiers, the Cookies in the SS and S tier are almost evenly matched, with emphasis on the "almost." The characters in this tier are important parts of the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta today and are excellent investments, with each just being a smidge away from being the best in their respective category.
- Werewolf Cookie
- Crunchy Chip Cookie
- Schwarzwalder
- Blueberry Pie Cookie
- Vampire Cookie
- Herb Cookie
- Cream Puff Cookie
A Tier
Recent demotions from the SS and S tiers, or Cookies, which just failed to become popular in the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta but provide solid in-game value, can be found here. These Cookies are still considerably above what would be considered "average" in terms of the game's character library, and players shouldn't hesitate to invest in these if they have a team in mind.
- Dark Cacao Cookie
- Purple Yam Cookie
- Pinecone Cookie
- Milkyway Cookie
- Squid Ink Cookie
- Espresso Cookie
- Captain Caviar Cookie
- Rye Cookie
- Clotted Cream Cookie
- Prophet Cookie
- Oyster Cookie
B Tier
B Tier is where Cookies are best described as "average." While some of these still have some popularity amongst players, in head-to-head comparison in value terms, these will lose out to their counterparts in higher tiers by increasing margins.
These are not bad investments for new Cookie Run: Kingdom players putting together their first few teams for the Arena, but those teams will not get you past even the intermediate ranks should be kept in mind while investing.
- Sea Fairy Cookie
- Sorbet Shark Cookie
- Caramel Arrow Cookie
- Eclair Cookie
- Cotton Cookie
- Parfait Cookie
- Raspberry Cookie
- Pumpkin Pie Cookie
- Macaron Cookie
- Cream Unicorn Cookie
- Carol Cookie
- Almond Cookie
C Tier
Investing in Cookies in the C tier is inadvisable for the needs of even Cookie Run: Kingdom beginners. Their resources would be better spent trying to pull some better Cookies at the Gacha.
While investing in them is best avoided, if players do decide to do so, they should exercise extreme caution to try and minimize the resources they choose to put in.
- Red Velvet Cookie
- Milk Cookie
- Cocoa Cookie
- Tea Knight Cookie
- Licorice Cookie
- Affogato Cookie
- Strawberry Crepe Cookie
- Kumiho Cookie
- Cherry Blossom Cookie
- Latte Cokie
- Twizzly Gummy Cookie
- Snow Sugar Cookie
- Mango Cookie
- Mint Choco Cookie
- Sparkling Cookie
- Candy Diver Cookie
- Black Raisin Cookie
D Tier
These Cookies are to be avoided completely, as they are unlikely to produce results even at the lowest levels of Cookie Run: Kingdom's PvP. If these are the only characters you have at this stage, it would be best to wait before you enter the Kingdom Arena rather than trying to build a team with these Cookies.
- Dark Choco Cookie
- Madeiline Cookie
- Mala Sauce Cookie
- Pastry Cookie
- Lilac Cookie
- Poison Mushroom Cookie
- Tiger Lily Cookie
- Chilly Pepper Cookie
- Fig Cookie
