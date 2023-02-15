Following up on the massive second anniversary update, Cookie Run: Kingdom developers released another big batch of content and changes yesterday, with the second part of the Invitation from the Slumbering Moon update now live in the game.

As usual, a new Epic Cookie has joined Cookie Run: Kingdom's massive character library, along with the surprise release of a Magic Candy for Cream Puff Cookie. Read on to find out more about Blueberry Pie Cookie, the new Epic Magic Cookie that's currently all the buzz amongst fans.

Blueberry Pie Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom: All you need to know

The new Magic Cookie's relevant substats have been provided below: (These numbers are of a Lv. 75 Blueberry Pie, with "Cursed Tome" skill, also maxed out at Lv. 75. No toppings or promotions have been added to the Cookie at the time of writing this article):

HP: 149,875

ATK: 60,552

DEF: 75,625

CRIT: 13%

Overall Power: 259,439

The numbers for her aforementioned Cursed Tome skill in Cookie Run: Kingdom are also attached below: (No toppings or promotions)

Cooldown: 15 Seconds

Magic Tome DMG: 253.6% of ATK

Healing: 115.0% of ATK

DMG Resist: +25.0% for 12 sec

Greed of the Tome: Whenever the target becomes incapacitated, it receives a stack of Greed, gaining Debuffs Amplified by 10.0% for 15 sec; stacks up to x1 and can't be dispelled

Greed: Sealed Power triggers upon x7 stacks

Sealed Power

Periodic Area DMG: up to x6 ticks for 1.5 sec

Single hit DMG (Cookies): 164.4% + 0.95% True DMG relative to Max HP

Single hit DMG (Others): 34.2%

ATK Up: +25.0% for 3 sec

It's fairly clear that most of Blueberry Pie's capabilities come from when she's able to unleash Sealed Power after reaching a considerable number of stacks of the Greed of the Tome. Right off the bat, this greatly reduces the Cookie's potential for use in Cookie Run: Kingdom's PvE in both World Exploration and Guild Boss Battle.

Even if players are able to make a viable PvE team that gets Blueberry Pie her required number of stacks, the Sealed Power damage is quite low against non-Cookie enemies, making her a sub-standard DPS for Cookie Run: Kingdom's PvE mode.

That being said, Blueberry's prospects in the Kingdom Arena appear relatively bright if players can put together a strong team packed with Cookies who can stun the enemy.

Although Sherbet's "Freeze" debuff, and Black Pearl Cookie's ability won't add any stacks to the "Greed of the Tome," the new Moonlight Cookie's "Sleep", Frost Queen's skill, and other Cookies with stun abilities will quickly stack up the debuff and unleash the latest Cookie's Sealed Power.

With a Cookie Run: Kingdom team that can stack up the Greed of the Tome for every skill cast, Blueberry Pie can definitely anchor some powerful PvP team compositions.

All things considered, it would be inadvisable to invest limited resources in pulling and upgrading Blueberry Pie. Although the Cookie shines in several aspects, with her survivability being off the charts for a Magic Cookie and top-tier DMG dealing abilities, it fails to be the best at anything.

Limited viability in PvE and the potential to be countered by BTS Teams in PvP means Cookie Run: Kingdom players who would have to reach deep into their pockets to use her should avoid doing so. If players have Crystals and Star Jellies to spare, then an investment in Blueberry Pie can be considered as long as they have a solid team and strategy in mind.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can follow this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

