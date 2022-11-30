3 best Cookie Run: Kingdom team compositions with Schwarzwälder

Even with the release of the highly anticipated Dark Cacao and Crunchy Chip this year, Schwarzwalder is currently the most popular Charge Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom's Arena.

A character with low cooldowns, a high max HP, a solid collection of buffs, and more was required to break Financier Cookie's monopoly, and Schwarzwalder provided just the shift that the game's meta demanded.

Given that he is probably the only Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom who can pull off a dual Tank/secondary DPS role, making him a great fit for most high DMG teams, this article explores three such team builds that get the most out of Choco Brute's hammer.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Best Cookie Run: Kingdom teams with Schwarzwalder (November 2022)

This article focuses on teams geared towards the PvP side of Cookie Run: Kingdom, so players will have to make appropriate changes as per the specific Cookie Run: Kingdom PvE level they are attempting to get good results with the given teams.

1) Financier-Clotted Cream team

Front: Financier Cookie and Schwarzwalder

Middle: Black Pearl Cookie and Clotted Cream Cookie

Rear: Any BTS Cookie

Treasures: Sugar Swan's Feather, Pilgrim's Scroll, Squishy Jelly Watch

This particular team relies on the standard Financier and Clotted Cream partnership, wherein Financier ensures Clotted Cream stays alive for as long as possible, and the latter wipes out the enemy along with Black Pearl Cookie.

Using both Schwarzwalder and Financier on the same team will ensure maximum knockback and minimal damage reaching the middle with the DMG dealers, while the BTS Cookie helps deal with any HP that they do lose.

2) Espresso Cookie team

Front: Financier Cookie and Schwarzwalder

Middle: Black Pearl Cookie and Espresso Cookie

Rear: Any BTS Cookie

Treasures: Sugar Swan's Feather, Pilgrim's Scroll, Squishy Jelly Watch

The difference between this team and the one above might seem minimal, but it's fairly significant. BTS Cookies are becoming ever more popular in the Arena as they bring along stun immunity. After Espresso's Magic Candy is applied, she deals additional DMG to enemies with stun immunity.

This means that your team will be immune to stuns (BTS Cookie's "Army Wishes" skill), and will either be able to stun the enemy (Schwarzwalder) or deal extra damage if they have stun immunity (Espresso). At higher ranks in Cookie Run: Kingdom, these benefits can be the difference between victory and defeat, and players should try out this build if they're struggling with the previous one.

3) Maximum Survivability

Front: Financier Cookie and Schwarzwalder

Middle: Black Pearl Cookie

Rear: Any BTS Cookie and Cream Unicorn

Treasures: The Robe, Pilgrim's Scroll, Squishy Jelly Watch

There are two ways to win in Cookie Run: Kingdom's Arena. Players can either structure their team in such a way that they deal more damage at the cost of survivability, or ensure that their team has the ability to stay alive for longer and deal a slow death to the enemy or win on time.

This composition focuses on the latter with the addition of a second Healer, Cream Unicorn, with whom the BTS Cookie will tag in to ensure almost constant healing. It also uses the Librarian's Robes treasure in place of Sugar Swan's Feather to increase ATK SPD and compensate for one less DMG dealer being present on the team.

With two of the best tanks, two of the best healers, and arguably the best DMG dealer in the game currently, new Cookie Run: Kingdom players looking to climb ranks and be more defensive can go all in on this build.

Fans can track this space to learn more about the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as they come out.

Poll : 0 votes