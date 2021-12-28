Mala Sauce Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a combat-based RPG that is growing in popularity. It focuses on GingerBrave and his companions' adventures as they try to establish and manage a new Cookie empire.

As players progress through Cookie Run: Kingdom, many more Cookies and other characters join the team. With this, players can create unique teams by using Cookies which suit their playstyle and specific aims in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Over 250 Cookies are officially listed as part of Cookie Run: Kingdom world (including playable and non-playable ones). Every character has a distinct set of abilities that can be applied to various elements of the game.

Mala Sauce Cookie plays an essential supporting character in the Super Mayhem storyline, as the chieftain of the Mala Tribe. Along with Dark Choco Cookie, she is one of two Charge Class Cookies in the Epic tier. This Front position Cookie was released in the Interdimensional Mayhem update in October 2021.

CookieRun @CookieRun

New Cookie and Trial available just after the maintenance break!



Check out the video to see the new Cookie first!

youtu.be/W2P8bMKOPCU



🥘

Details about Mala Sauce Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Mala Sauce Cookie's in-game description reads:

"The blistering heat of the Dragon's Valley seems inhospitable to all forms of life. That is... until you get to know the spicy Cookies of the Mala Tribe. The entire tribe is unyieldingly spicy, but none come close to Mala Sauce Cookie with her mind-numbing, fiery taste!

"Her strength knows no bounds: a simple tap on a boulder shatter it to pieces, a full swing of her Morning Star Anise triggers a massive whirlwind. Due to her fierce determination to protect the tribe, she was the only cookie who succeeded in the dreaded Trial of the Dragon. It's no wonder that she is destined to be the future leader!

"Despite the twists and turns with her first adventure outside of the village, if she can captivate the spicy denizens of the Mala Tribe, the outside world doesn't stand a chance!"

Unfortunately, Mala Sauce Cookie was not met with a lot of positive reception and is considered part of the lower bracket of Epic Cookies.

Her damage stats are considerably lower than what one would expect from a Charge class Cookie at a high rank. Her max HP is seen as a saving grace by the Cookie Run: Kingdom community and she is seen in some CRIT-based compositions.

She acts like a "tank," a role generally taken by Defense class Cookies, despite her categorization as a Charge Cookie.

Statistics of Mala Sauce Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Mala Sauce Cookie's Spicy Mala Strike skill has her striking the ground with her mace and causing a rupture that deals AoE damage. The cracks in the ground caused by her strike leak out lava and apply a Burn Debuff while dealing recurring Burn damage.

Mace DMG: 9% (increases by 0.2% DMG per level)

Lava Burst DMG: 15.7% (increases by 0.3% per level)

Burn: 27.6% DMG every 0.5 seconds for 6 seconds (increases by 0.4% per level)

Using her skill applies a 25% CRIT buff for the next 8 seconds to two allies with the highest CRIT numbers.

Soulstone of Mala Sauce Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

"This stone holds a piece of Mala Sauce Cookie's soul. Have you seen a stone as hot and spicy as this?!"

Voice of Mala Sauce Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom's Japanese iteration has Mala Sauce Cookie being voiced by Fairouz Ali. She is also the voice actor for Hibiki Sakura in How Heavy is the Dumbbells You Lift?

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Welcome the powerful voices of our newest Cookies - Twizzly Gummy Cookie and Mala Sauce Cookie! 💥 Welcome the powerful voices of our newest Cookies - Twizzly Gummy Cookie and Mala Sauce Cookie! 💥 https://t.co/hqhofoD2rE

Even when maxed out, Mala Sauce Cookie's damage stats fail to match up to other Charge Cookies, such as Dark Choco. The CRIT buff, mainly when used with the Scythe treasure, can provide an excellent benefit to a CRIT-based comp in PvP.

Essentially, Mala Sauce is a Support Cookie. The Charge Class Cookie is not the main DPS character, leaving little room for the other Cookies to make up for her flaws.

A complete Swift Chocolate build can help expand the Cookie's abilities, and she can be helpful if players unlock her early in their Cookie Run: Kingdom journey. However, experienced players who want to make a worthy investment into a Front character should know better than to invest in Mala Sauce Cookie.

Edited by Saman