5 best Cookie Run: Kingdom treasures of all time

Cookie Run: Kingdom by Devsisters has multiple elements of an action-based role-playing game. Out of all those elements, treasures stand out the most when boosting a party's ability for additional bonuses and effects.
Just like Cookies, treasures come in three rarities:
- Common
- Rare
- Epic
Higher rarity treasures don't necessarily mean they are better than the treasures of lower rarities. The amount of treasure a player can equip to a team increases with the level of their Cookie Castle (maximum up to three).
Top 5 Cookie Run: Kingdom treasures
Treasures are unlocked by opening chests, from which the players are given the ability to equip it. Other treasures can be obtained from the Treasure Gacha, which costs 1 Treasure Ticket or 200 Crystals.
The Top 5 treasures that players should use in Cookie Run: Kingdom are -
- Old Pilgrim's Scroll
- Squishy Jelly Watch
- Pilgrim's Slingshot
- Gatekeeper Ghost's Horn
- Swan Feather
1) Old Pilgrim's Scroll
Old Pilgrim's Scroll is an Epic Treasure that increases Attack % for all Cookies. At Level 12, it increases the Attack by 59.7%.
2) Squishy Jelly Watch
Squishy Jelly Watch is a Common Treasure that decreases Cooldown for all Cookies. At level 12, it decreases Cooldown by 25.4%.
3) Pilgrim's Slingshot
Pilgrim's Slingshot is a Rare Treasure that reduces the rearmost enemy's Defense by X% for 5 seconds. At level 12, it decreases enemy defense by 69.6%.
4) Gatekeeper Ghost's Horn
Gatekeeper Ghost's Horn is a Common Treasure that increases Defense for all Cookies. At level 12, it increases defense by 45.4%.
5) Swan Feather
Sugar Swan's Shining Feather can revive a single Cookie with X% of their Max HP, it also resets their Skill's Cooldown. At Level 1, it can revive 20% of max HP and at Level 12, it revives 100%.