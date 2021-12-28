5 best Cookie Run: Kingdom treasures of all time

Cookie Run: Kingdom by Devsisters has multiple elements of an action-based role-playing game. Out of all those elements, treasures stand out the most when boosting a party's ability for additional bonuses and effects.

Just like Cookies, treasures come in three rarities:

Common

Rare

Epic

Higher rarity treasures don't necessarily mean they are better than the treasures of lower rarities. The amount of treasure a player can equip to a team increases with the level of their Cookie Castle (maximum up to three).

Top 5 Cookie Run: Kingdom treasures

Treasures are unlocked by opening chests, from which the players are given the ability to equip it. Other treasures can be obtained from the Treasure Gacha, which costs 1 Treasure Ticket or 200 Crystals.

The Top 5 treasures that players should use in Cookie Run: Kingdom are -

Old Pilgrim's Scroll Squishy Jelly Watch Pilgrim's Slingshot Gatekeeper Ghost's Horn Swan Feather

1) Old Pilgrim's Scroll

Old Pilgrim's Scroll from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Old Pilgrim's Scroll is an Epic Treasure that increases Attack % for all Cookies. At Level 12, it increases the Attack by 59.7%.

2) Squishy Jelly Watch

Squishy Jelly Watch from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Squishy Jelly Watch is a Common Treasure that decreases Cooldown for all Cookies. At level 12, it decreases Cooldown by 25.4%.

3) Pilgrim's Slingshot

Pilgrim's Slingshot from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Pilgrim's Slingshot is a Rare Treasure that reduces the rearmost enemy's Defense by X% for 5 seconds. At level 12, it decreases enemy defense by 69.6%.

4) Gatekeeper Ghost's Horn

Gatekeeper Ghost's Horn from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Gatekeeper Ghost's Horn is a Common Treasure that increases Defense for all Cookies. At level 12, it increases defense by 45.4%.

5) Swan Feather

Swan Feather from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Sugar Swan's Shining Feather can revive a single Cookie with X% of their Max HP, it also resets their Skill's Cooldown. At Level 1, it can revive 20% of max HP and at Level 12, it revives 100%.

Edited by R. Elahi