Onion cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

Cookie Run: Kingdom is an action RPG game where the player starts as Ginger Brave Cookie, the protagonist. It has a party-based system built around the cookies that you unlock throughout the game.

There are numerous cookies to unlock through the story progression or by drawing from the classic gacha system. The game also offers players lots of freebies that can be opened with in-game codes. The title recently became really popular in the Google Play Store with over ten million downloads.

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a mix of gacha and kingdom style base making in one. There is a campaign mode (story) and an arena system for cookies to fight against each other. Cookies can be obtained throughout the story and by drawing from the gacha.

Onion Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is a cookie of rare rarity, available since release. She is a support class cookie and her position is prioritized to the middle by default. She has so far not been featured in the main story.

A breakdown of Onion Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The in-game description describes Onion Cookie as follows:

"Your eyes will start to water if you get too close to this onion-based Cookie! And once she starts crying, she cannot stop. Mainly because her tears consist of onion juice that makes her cry even more. Poor thing, she is terrified of ghosts and weeps when scared. Perhaps one day, she'll realize why her surroundings sometimes become ghostly, and clocks suddenly start ticking backwards."

Onion Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom lets out a defeaning cry and causes wide area damage which lowers the enemy's attack power. Her skill, Unstoppable Tears becomes more powerful with each fear level.

It is a support class cookie and is placed in the middle by default.

Statistics of Onion Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

19 second base cooldown

Damage dealt: 67.0% for 1 stack (+0.9% DMG per level)

Up to +671.0% DMG for 10 stacks (+ ~9.2% DMG per level)

Debuff: -10.0% ATK for 6.0 sec

Skill: Unstoppable Tears

Onion Cookie Soulstone Description

"This stone holds a piece of Onion Cookie's soul. It looks like it doesn't want to remain alone."

Onion Cookie's skill Unstoppable Tears (Image via YouTube)

A summary of Onion Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

The Onion Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is a decent addition to a party. It causes good area damage. The best part about this cookie is that her skill grows stronger with the growing amount of fear. Her skill has a 19 second cooldown and her base level damage is 67.0% for 1 stack (+0.9% Damage per level)

Readers and newbies can also check out our other Cookie guides to build a strong, well-rounded team.

Edited by Danyal Arabi