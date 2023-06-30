Best Team for Dragon Showdown in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The second installment to the Legend of the Red Dragon special episode brought many new Cookie Run: Kingdom content, possibly the most challenging one facing players, the Dragon Showdown. Given the particular veracity of the level in both Story and Dark mode, unique team setups are necessary to ace the level.

Read on to find out which Cookies and toppings you must sail through on your first try.

How to clear Dragon Showdown (Story) in Cookie Run: Kingdom? (June 2023)

Note: The teams mentioned here could generate the results only after being upgraded to high levels.

All treasures, toppings, and Cookies must be adequately leveled to achieve the desired results. Replacing a particular Cookie, other than the possible alternatives mentioned, is also inadvisable.

1) Milky Way

Milky Way is crucial for breaking through the shield, where her strong DEF reduction and solid DMG dealing pave the way for Tarte Tatin to deal heavy hits. The Cookie's strong individual survivability, DMG Resist buffs, and HP shield for the entire team are essential to keeping this Cookie Run: Kingdom team alive and pulling through the Dragon Showdown.

Pitaya and Wildberry are some Cookies that might be used in Milky Way's place as they have been shown to deliver similar value at this level, but only if the Sugarcloud Express conductor is out of the player's reach.

2) Hollyberry Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN It is said that Hollyberry Cookie leading a charge onto the battlefield is the most inspiring view... A view that inspires to repay with trust to those who put trust in you. 🤩🛡 It is said that Hollyberry Cookie leading a charge onto the battlefield is the most inspiring view... A view that inspires to repay with trust to those who put trust in you. 🤩🛡 https://t.co/UdFOhLmEmx

Hollyberry Cookie is the main defending entity here. Arguably, the best Defender in Cookie Run: Kingdom in today's date, she is a natural choice here, given how the main challenge for the team is survivability, particularly ensuring Tarte Tatin's survival. A strong Front line is vital to that effort, and since Milky Way is also necessary here, Hollyberry is required to pick up any slack in fending off the enemy.

3) Tarte Tatin Cookie

Fresh out of the Gacha, the alleged "Bomber" class Cookie who Cookie Run: Kingdom fans have been eagerly waiting for since he was first seen in the Legend of the Red Dragon trailer, Tarte Tatin was later revealed to be a Ranged-type character. While some fans were disappointed by the change, most were warm to the character, given his impressive DMG dealing ability, which allows him to be the sole dedicated DPS here.

If you haven't gotten your hands on him yet, Pitaya Dragon from the first Legend of the Red Dragon update could serve Cookie Run: Kingdom players just as well here.

4) Herb Cookie

Herb Cookie is also an essential addition to the team, as he brings his unique Purify buff, which periodically cleanses all allies from enemy debuffs. As a support Cookie, he also aids in the team's overall survival, which, as mentioned earlier, is the team's central challenge.

Given that most newer players probably don't have a fully upgraded Herb Cookie, relatively recent additions to Cookie Run: Kingdom, who can also work in this team, are BTS, Creampuff, or Snapdragon Cookie.

5) Pure Vanilla Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN POV: You just pulled Pure Vanilla Cookie



How does it feel? 🥲 POV: You just pulled Pure Vanilla Cookie How does it feel? 🥲 https://t.co/GAXyzK4iT4

Like Hollyberry's status as the best Defender in Cookie Run: Kingdom makes him the natural choice for picking up the lion's share of the job at the Front line, Pure Vanilla, as the best Healer in the game, does the same for the Rear.

It is strongly advised that players use only Pure Vanilla in this team, as there is simply no Cookie who will be able to deliver her numbers and keep this team alive, and given her wide variety of use cases, players can't go wrong when investing in the queen of the Vanilla Kingdom.

The Old Pilgrim's Scroll, Squishy Jelly Watch, and the Sugar Swan's Feather, upgraded to the highest possible levels, are the required treasures that bring this Cookie Run: Kingdom team together to complete the Dragon Showdown.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space for all the latest news.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinion.

