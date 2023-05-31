The next Cookie Run: Kingdom update's date is a matter of speculation within the community, with Devsisters announcing a Royal Margarine Promotion Event from May 31 to June 8th. Fans have taken this to mean that the next update will be released after the closure of this event, given that it fits into the developer's usual update timeline, and them having done the same several times in the past.

The new Cookies that will be joining the game during this update are a major topic of conversation amongst fans, with the two most likely releases being Snapdragon and Tarte Tatin. Read on to learn more about the next likely additions to Cookie Run: Kingdom and the Royal Margarine Promotion Event.

Snapdragon and Tarte Tatin in Cookie Run: Kingdom: All you need to know

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN

The Dragon Rider 🧈 Royal Margarine Cookie has arrived!



Special Episode - The Legendary of the Red Dragon

Pitaya Dragon Cookie

🧈 Royal Margarine Cookie

🤝 Hall of Encounter

Cookie Gacha chance UP Can you hear the roar of the mighty dragon Buttercream?The Dragon Rider 🧈 Royal Margarine Cookie has arrived!Special Episode - The Legendary of the Red DragonPitaya Dragon Cookie🧈 Royal Margarine Cookie🤝 Hall of EncounterCookie Gacha chance UP Can you hear the roar of the mighty dragon Buttercream?The Dragon Rider 🧈 Royal Margarine Cookie has arrived!🐉 Special Episode - The Legendary of the Red Dragon🐲 Pitaya Dragon Cookie🧈 Royal Margarine Cookie🤝 Hall of Encounter🍪 Cookie Gacha chance UP https://t.co/GmSKQGXRVN

At the end of the "Legend of the Red Dragon" special episode that was released earlier this month, players will see an empty stage marker with "???" under it, which, when prompted, displays a message box saying, "Stay Tuned for Legend of the Red Dragon EP.2".

This follow-up to the last update will definitely include the third Cookie that we saw in the special EP's trailer, the one seen holding a cannon between Pitaya Dragon and Hollyberry. This will likely be released as Tarte Tatin Cookie, a potential Bomber or other DPS-heavy Cookie Run: Kingdom character.

Tarte Tatin (left) and Snapdragon (right) in the empty Hall of Encounter slots (Image via Hyroollegend/YouTube)

The "After the Mighty Red Dragon" event page has two empty slots with the words "Wait for the next update" under each slot, supporting the idea that the next Cookie Run: Kingdom update will have two releases.

A section of fans contradicts this idea, given that two pre-existing Cookies also occupy these slots, namely Hollyberry and Wildberry. Hence, one of the slots could go to a pre-existing Cookie, with Snapdragon being released in a later update.

Tarte Tatin's release is all but confirmed, given his presence on the game's start screen and his major role in the entire special episode's storyline. This makes him the obvious new Cookie for the second part of the Legend of the Red Dragon update.

As the name suggests, Snapdragon will probably be the next "Dragon" rarity character, with many suggesting Snapdragon will follow in Pitaya's footsteps as the next Dragon rarity Front Cookie. Several unconfirmed leaks also support this idea, and with the update likely scheduled for the week after next, more information should follow very soon.

The Royal Margarine Promotion Event is also something players can leverage in their preparation for the next update, as several lucrative awards are on offer for promoting Royal Margarine during the next week, which will help them get an edge after the next Cookie Run: Kingdom update's release.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinion.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space for all the latest news.

Poll : 0 votes