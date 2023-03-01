Cookie Run: Kingdom treasures tier list (Februrary 2023)

Cookie Run: Kingdom's ever-growing player base and character library make the game more competitive. However, to differentiate and create unique teams, players are only left to tinker around with toppings and treasures.

This article ranks every treasure in the game, from the SS to the C tier, to identify items worth the investment.

Every treasure in Cookie Run: Kingdom ranked (February 2023)

A few treasurers have been deliberately excluded from this tier list as they offer disproportionally high value in the Guild Boss Battle mode but fail to provide the same in other game modes. So only those looking to invest in their Guild Battle team should consider the following treasures:

The Order's Sacred Fork

Bookseller's Monocle

SS Tier

These are the best of the 30 Treasures that are part of Cookie Run: Kingdom, each boosting a key team aspect. Key aspects can range from ATK power to survivability. Since maximizing these is the key to creating exceptional CRK teams, they should be top priorities at Treasure Gacha and while investing.

Old Pilgrim's Scroll

Squishy Jelly Watch

Dream Conductor's Whistle

Enchanted Robe

S Tier

These are also relatively popular and strong treasures in several meta Cookie Run: Kingdom teams. These are differentiated from the SS tier because they have slightly fewer use cases than those at the higher tier. That being said, these are still excellent investments and can be used to generate significant value in several in-game situations.

Grim-looking Scythe

Sugar Swan's Shining Feather

Pilgrim's Slingshot

Insignia of the Indomitable Knights

Divine Honey Cream Crown

Seamstress's Pin Cushion

Hollyberrian Royal Necklace

A Tier

Given the few treasures in Cookie Run: Kingdom, A tier is where the rather average items start figuring in. These are not inadvisable as investments if players have a certain team in mind, but aside from that, they have little value.

The two treasures here are erstwhile top-tier items that have been downgraded due to newer releases offering higher value in Cookie Run: Kingdom, i.e., the Gatekeeper Ghost's Horn and the Blind Healer's Staff. These two are still decent investments for those struggling in PvE with survivability.

Echo of the Hurricane's Song

Bear Jelly's Lollipop

Gatekeeper Ghost's Horn

Blind Healer's Staff

Durianeer's Squeaky Flamingo Tube

B Tier

B Tier is where primarily unknown treasures start making it into the list. These offer no real boost to the team and should only be considered for investments by players with excess resources.

Priestess Cookie's Paper Charm

Miraculous Ghost Ice Cream

Miraculous Natural Remedy

Elder Pilgrim's Torch

C Tier

C Tier treasures mostly include items geared towards increasing the number of coins or other rewards Cookie Run: Kingdom players can gather from completing stages, etc. Hence, they don't provide any tangible boost to your team.

Others in this tier, which are not coin reward boosters, have better alternatives that players can use from higher tiers, like the Jelly Worm's Sticky Goo and the Sacred Pomegranate Branch.

Jelly Worm's Sticky Goo

Sacred Pomegranate Branch

Cheesebird's Coin Purse

Ginkgoblin's Trophy Safe

Acorn Snowball With a Tiny Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom players can track this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

