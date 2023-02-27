Best Blueberry Pie Cookie Team in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Blueberry Pie's release in the second part of the Invitation from the Slumbering Moon update has generated a lot of buzz within the Cookie Run: Kingdom community, taking into account her unique 'Cursed Tome' skill. She is a Magic Cookie that's primarily meant to be used as a DPS, but also brings helpful buffs like ATK Boost and DMG Resist to the table.

Read on to learn more about how to harness this new unique skill with the right Cookie Run: Kingdom team as well as the toppings and treasures to go along with it.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

A closer look at the brand new Arena Meta team with Blueberry Pie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

It should be mentioned that this team has been designed for and extensively tested in the Kingdom Arena, CRK's main PvP game mode, and using it in World Exploration or Guild Battle may lead to sub optimal results. Refer to level-specific guides for the best teams for Cookie Run: Kingdom's PvE modes.

1) Hollyberry Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN It is said that Hollyberry Cookie leading a charge onto the battlefield is the most inspiring view... A view that inspires to repay with trust to those who put trust in you. 🤩🛡 It is said that Hollyberry Cookie leading a charge onto the battlefield is the most inspiring view... A view that inspires to repay with trust to those who put trust in you. 🤩🛡 https://t.co/UdFOhLmEmx

Currently experiencing a major resurgence in her popularity, Hollyberry is the perfect "tank" for this Cookie Run: Kingdom team, as her wide variety of buffs work as a failsafe against a wide variety of enemy teams, along with her strong knockback and DMG-dealing abilities.

While the focus with the toppings is, of course, DMG Resist, a 8-9% cooldown reduction will also go a long way in ensuring the success of the team against a wider variety of opponents.

Toppings: Solid Almonds.

2) Wildberry Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN New Cookie Odyssey resources have been added to the fan kit!



■ Cookie Odyssey Chapter I title image

■ Wildberry Cookie & Clotted Cream Cookie profile images

■ Wildberry Cookie & Clotted Cream Cookie portraits/sprites

■ Aircraft loading image



> bit.ly/3juayHe New Cookie Odyssey resources have been added to the fan kit!■ Cookie Odyssey Chapter I title image■ Wildberry Cookie & Clotted Cream Cookie profile images■ Wildberry Cookie & Clotted Cream Cookie portraits/sprites■ Aircraft loading image 📜 New Cookie Odyssey resources have been added to the fan kit!■ Cookie Odyssey Chapter I title image■ Wildberry Cookie & Clotted Cream Cookie profile images■ Wildberry Cookie & Clotted Cream Cookie portraits/sprites■ Aircraft loading image> bit.ly/3juayHe https://t.co/Z2cKjKUsGF

Although Wildberry Cookie is the second Defense Cookie on this list, it largely takes up the role of a secondary DPS with an important DMG Resist buff for the team. Cookie is also resistant to Knockbacks and Flying from the enemy team, so he can ensure that the Mid and Rear lines are fully protected at all times.

The toppings here will be the same as Hollyberry, as the intent with both Front Cookies is to have maximum DMG Resist and boost overall survivability.

Toppings: Solid Almonds.

3) Blueberry Pie Cookie

Blueberry Pie fulfills the role of the main DPS character here, along with adding another layer of survivability for the entire team with her DMG Resist buff and healing capabilities. The Greed of the Tome debuff also works wonders with this particular Cookie Run: Kingdom team as it amplifies the debuffs that Moonlight Cookie applies onto enemies.

A full Searing Raspberry build is the way to go here, as it will provide a massive boost to her DMG dealing ability, with an additional boost to her DMG Resist numbers as well.

Toppings: Searing Raspberry.

4) Moonlight Cookie

Although all the Cookies have brought important buffs with them so far, Moonlight is out to single-handedly paralyze the enemy team with her 'Drowsiness' debuff, a combination of ATK SPD and MOV SPD reductions. Furthermore, she puts the enemy to Sleep, i.e., stuns them after applying the Weakness debuff on them, which amplifies the DMG that she and others deal by a considerable margin.

A Swift Chocolate set should be preferred here, as her 15-second cooldown is simply unsustainable for the desired output of this Cookie Run: Kingdom team.

Toppings: Swift Chocolate.

5) Pure Vanilla Cookie

Debatably, the best Healer in Cookie Run: Kingdom today, Pure Vanilla, fully rounds out this team and takes its survivability to a point where players can confidently face almost every other team composition in the Arena. Given the delicate collection of buffs that this team has set up, PV's Amplify Buff boost is also a nice touch.

While we want Pure Vanilla to heal back DMG as often as possible, her personal survival needs to be ensured as well, so a combo of Solid Almonds and Swift Chocolate toppings should be used here.

Toppings: 3 Swift Chocolates and 2 Solid Almonds.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can follow this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

Poll : 0 votes