Full Toppings Guide for Cookie Run: Kingdom (February 2023)

Cookie Run: Kingdom's current competitive meta makes it more and more difficult to gain an edge over the competition, with a few fixed team compositions dominating the Kingdom Arena. Whether it's experimenting with different Toppings on a meta team, or creating new combinations altogether, a clear understanding of what advantage each Topping provides is of great importance.

This article provides just that, as it outlines the functions of different Toppings in Cookie Run: Kingdom, and why some should always be preferred over others.

Every Topping in Cookie Run: Kingdom, explained (February 2023)

Every Cookie has one Topping slot by default and only gains their second one when they're upgraded to Lv. 15. They gain more at every 5 Level upgrade until they have all five slots open. If the same Topping is equipped in all the slots, a bonus effect will be applied.

Like Cookies, Toppings also have rarities, which include XS (Common), S (Rare), and M (Epic). Although Epic Cookies can make use of all three rarities, Rare Cookies can make use of S and XS, while Commons can only use XS Toppings.

Each Topping can be upgraded using coins and Topping pieces, with XS being upgradable up to Lv. 6, S to Lv. 9, and M to Lv. 12. A bonus effect will be applied at Lv. 6, 9, and 12, which can be further stacked when using S and M Toppings.

Just like it costs a certain amount of resources to equip Toppings onto your Cookies, it costs a certain amount of Coins to remove these Toppings from them as well. This means that players should carefully consider their options before equipping any Topping set. Additionally, the removal cost will increase based on how upgraded the Topping is.

As mentioned earlier, there are ten different Topping types in Cookie Run: Kingdom, with each of them performing a different function:

Bouncy Caramel: Boosts ATK SPD Fresh Kiwi: Weakens Debuff effects Hard Walnut: Increases Cookie's DEF Healthy Peanut: Increases Cookie's HP Hearty Hazelnut: Increases Cookie's CRIT Resist Juicy Apple Jelly: Increases Cookie's CRIT% Searing Raspberry: Increases Cookie's ATK Solid Almond: Increases Cookie's DMG Resist Sweet Candy: Amplifies Buffs Swift Chocolate: Decreases Cookie's cooldown

Although players can equip any combination of these Toppings, they'll miss out on an extra 5-20% boost that can be gained from having a full five-piece set of Toppings equipped onto the same Cookie.

The choice for which Topping to use should be based more on the overall team composition than the individual Cookie, as what is the "best" Topping for a Cookie will change based on what role you want that character to play on your Cookie Run: Kingdom team.

Presently, three Toppings dominate the game - Swift Chocolate, Solid Almond, and Searing Raspberry. These are the most-used Toppings, largely due to the fact that the advantages they provide are incredibly important for almost every Cookie Run: Kingdom scenario.

A reduced cooldown, increased survivability, or an increased DMG-dealing ability are useful in-game elements that will serve you well everywhere, from World Exploration to the Kingdom Arena.

