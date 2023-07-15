How to level up cookies quickly in Cookie Run Kingdom

Cookie Run Kingdom is a famous smartphone game in which you create a kingdom and recruit cute cookie characters to join your side. Leveling up your cookies is a vital component of the game because it strengthens their powers and improves their overall effectiveness. In this article, the writer will look at practical ways to swiftly and efficiently level up your cookies.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Tips to level up your cookies in the Cookie Run Kingdom

Understand the leveling system

Before diving into the leveling process, it's crucial to understand how the leveling system works in the Cookie Run Kingdom. Each cookie has a level cap, determining the maximum level one can reach. As of this writing, the current level cap is 75. As you level up a cookie, their stats and abilities improve, making them more powerful.

EXP Star Jelly

To level up Cookies in the game, you must collect Experience Points (XP), with EXP Star Jellies being the most efficient approach. These unique items significantly increase XP, allowing Cookies to level up quickly and acquire new skills.

You can improve their performance by strategically feeding the Cookies EXP Star Jellies, making them more formidable in battle, and introducing intriguing gameplay aspects.

World Exploration

World Exploration mode is an excellent resource for swiftly leveling up your cookies. It has numerous stages with varying difficulty levels where you can gain experience points, toppings, and coins. The more challenging the stage, the more rewards you'll obtain in the Cookie Run Kingdom.

Prioritize your main team

Priority should be given to leveling up the cookies on your main team. These are the cookies you commonly use in battles and excursions. You ensure that your team remains strong and capable of conquering challenges by prioritizing them. This will help you complete various tasks easily and earn rewards in the Cookie Run Kingdom.

Complete Daily and weekly missions

Cookie Run Kingdom provides daily and weekly quests that award experience points, coins, and other useful resources. Make it a habit to check in on and finish these missions regularly. Completing these missions allows you to gain experience points and level up your cookies faster.

Participating in events

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN

Do you have any tips that you would like to share?

Share your tips below for a chance to win rewards!



■ EVENT DATES

Until July 20, 23:59 (GMT+9)



■ EVENT DETAILS

1) Take a screenshot of your team… Welcome to the Boss Hunt where you defeat an endless stream of bosses!Do you have any tips that you would like to share?Share your tips below for a chance to win rewards!■ EVENT DATESUntil July 20, 23:59 (GMT+9)■ EVENT DETAILS1) Take a screenshot of your team… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Events are another excellent way to swiftly level up your cookies. Watch for unique events that provide increased EXP or additional items. Participating in these events allows you to gain more experience points and other vital resources that can help you level up. Make an effort to attend events and take advantage of the bonuses they provide.

Soulstone

Soulstones are a type of currency in the Cookie Run Kingdom that can be used to unlock and enhance Cookies. Players can improve their Cookies' base stats, such as HP, ATK, and DEF, by earning Soulstones. These improvements help to make the Cookies more formidable in battle.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.