How to get Shining Glitter Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom

Cookie Run Kingdom, the intriguing mobile game, has added a new, enthralling Shining Glitter Cookie to its enticing lineup. Shining Glitter Cookie, being a Super Epic Cookie, possesses awe-inspiring magical skills, making her a highly sought-after character for players looking to improve their gameplay experience.

In this detailed guide, the writer will outline the process of getting a Shining Glitter Cookie, getting Glittering Pins through event tasks, and participating in the Super Epic Gacha.

How to obtain a Shining Glitter Cookie in the Cookie Run Kingdom

Collecting Glittering Pin is a must in the process of acquiring the coveted Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN

The brilliant superstar has prepared to make her debut as a rock star!



Special Episode: Summer Soda Rock Festa

Boss Hunt

Shining Glitter Cookie

Glittering Pins, the currency used to lift the cookie banner, is required to earn Shining Glitter Cookie. These valuable pins can be obtained by fulfilling quests inside the game's events. You can earn Glittering Pins by actively engaging in events and completing specific activities, paving the route to earn the Shining Glitter Cookie.

Earn the Shining Glitter Cookie in the Super Epic Gacha

If you have earned a decent amount of Glittering Pins, you can utilize them to participate in the Super Epic Gacha in Cookie Run Kingdom. Each cookie banner pull costs 100 Glittering Pins in the game. If you participate in the Super Epic Gacha, you can obtain the Shining Glitter Cookie and other significant rewards, such as Soulstones and Soulcores. The more pulls you make, the more likely you are to get Super Epic Gacha Points in the Cookie Run Kingdom.

Super Epic Points can help you obtain the desired Cookie

You will earn Super Epic Gacha Points as you continue to pull from the Super Epic Gacha in Cookie Run Kingdom. These points are gained regularly independent of Shining Glitter Cookie's promotion or ascension status in the game. The final objective is to amass 5,000 Super Epic Gacha Points. Attaining this milestone ensures the acquisition of the featured Super Epic Cookie, Shining Glitter Cookie, in this case.

Maxed-out featured Cookie has an alternative reward

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN

Ride the waves of rock with the official music album.



#CookieRun This year's Summer Soda Rock Festa lineup is truly epic!

The game provides a nice alternative for those who have previously maxed out the featured Shining Glitter Cookie. Instead of duplicates, you will receive a Super Epic Cookie of Choice Chest. This chest allows you to choose another Super Epic Cookie of your choice, allowing you to expand your roster and improve your gameplay in new ways in the Cookie Run Kingdom.

Acquire it from other Gacha as well

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Can't wait to watch Rockstar Cookie's new music video?!



Get ready for the premiere tonight at 7PM (GMT+9)

on Cookie Run: Kingdom's official Korean YouTube channel!

ROCK ON! 🤘



[Watch Rockstar Cookie – Rocker's High]

Devsisters, the publisher of the Cookie Run Kingdom, also allows you to earn a Shining Glitter Cookie from Chance Up Cookie Gacha and Rockstar Cookie Gacha. Although the probability of earning your desired Cookie from these Gacha is low, it does count as a possible method to obtain it in the game.

