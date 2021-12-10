Lilac Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom — All you need to know

Cookie Run: Kingdom by Devisters is a role-playing game imbued with elements of gacha. It recently became popular with over ten million downloads on the Google Play Store. Cookie Run: Kingdom developers are always consistent with adding new features, cookies, redeemable codes and many other items to the game.

There are over 250 cookies to unlock in the game with multiple levels and cookie upgrades. Along with the campaign and Gacha system, there is also the kingdom base building part which is really exciting too.

The Lilac Cookie was first revealed on 21 June 2021 and was made playable on 14 July 2021. He was released in the second half of the Tropical Soda Islands update.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN "Those who sense my scent...Never leave alive."



Lilac Cookie is here which means... the dangerous game has begun! ✨ "Those who sense my scent...Never leave alive."Lilac Cookie is here which means... the dangerous game has begun! ✨ https://t.co/jLegx8KbhG

Lilac Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Lilac Cookie's in-game description reads as:

"Lilac petals are known as one of the core ingredients of the love potion. Finely sliced fragments of these petals were sprinkled into the dough and baked under the scorching desert sun. Lilac Cookie treads behind the veil of darkness only to appear with a gust of petals, mere moments before his unsuspecting foes take their final breath. Luring his targets with an irresistible fragrance, Lilac Cookie swiftly sends them to their end with his razor-sharp chakrams, leaving neither footprints nor a sound. The only remnants of his presence are but a few purple petals on the ground... and the lingering, yet soothing scent of lilac in the air."

Lilac Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is an Epic Cookie who belongs to the Support class. His position is prioritized to the Middle by default.

Statistics of Lilac Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cooldown lasting up to 13 seconds

Boasts a single hit DMG of 105.0% (+1.45% DMG per level)

Regular attack DMG increase: Inflict extra damage which is equal to 0.4% of the Cookie's ATK for each 1.0% of ATK SPD boost rate for 10.0 sec.

Lilac Cookie's Soulstone description

"This stone holds a piece of Lilac Cookie's soul. It holds the timeless purple dusk haze over the sweltering dunes."

Lilac Cookie's skill Chakram Throw (Image via YouTube)

Lilac Cookie's skill: Chakram Throw

The in-game skill description of Lilac Cookie reads:

Lilac Cookie throws his chakrams in several rounds over a period of time. Friendly units are impressed by the graceful movements, and gain increased regular attack DMG proportional to their ATK SPD boost rate.

This skill hurls chakrams in multiple rounds and deals melee damage of 105.0% (+1.45% DMG per level). It also increases regular attack damage of party members which is proportional to their ATK SPD boost rate. His skill has its cooldown set to 13 seconds.

Voice of Lilac Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Overall, Lilac Cookie is a pretty good addition to the player's party. He deals decent melee damage and increases regular attack damage of party members.

It is best suited with the X5 Swift Chocolate to reduce the cooldown period and X5 Solid Almond to boost damage resistance.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul