Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes for October 2022 (updated)

Cookie Run: Kingdom players must navigate the ever-changing meta by utilizing countless in-game resources and currencies. However, many players often complain about the widening gap between those who can afford these purchases and those who can't.

To bridge this gap and celebrate game-related milestones, the developers often release redeem codes for players to use.

Cookie Run: Kingdom active codes for October 2022

Currently, only one redeem code is available for Cookie Run: Kingdom players.

Released to celebrate the game crossing 200 million players worldwide, this redeem code will be active till December 14, 2022:

THANX200MPLAYERS: 2000 Crystals and 2000 Rainbow Cubes

Note: New redeem codes will be added to this article as and when they are released.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN 200 Million



We've reached 200 million Cookie Run players worldwide! 🥳

It's all thanks to you! We've prepared 2,000 Crystals and 2,000 Rainbow Cubes to show our gratitude.



Each redeem code comes with a set expiration date. Attempting to redeem an expired redeem code over and over may result in punitive action being taken against the CRK account responsible.

A number of media outlets publish long lists of redeem codes that are not official. Some also post expired redeem codes. Using such codes can result in suspensions or bans.

Listed below are some popular redeem codes that are no longer usable in the game. Players should avoid using them and risking their in-game accounts:

728CKCOOKIELIVE:

CRKWELCOMEDISNEY

CRKBEHINDNFUTURE

FOLLOWUSINEUROPE

TIKTOK1MFOLLOWERS

COOKIELIVECOUPON

DEVNOW40MKINGDOM

2022PPLSCHOICETY

0224CRKDARKCACAO

CK1STANNIVERSARY

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD1

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD2

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD3

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD4

Cookie Run: Kingdom developers are hosting a riddle-solving scavenger hunt as part of their promotion of the game's upcoming collaboration with popular K-pop group BTS.

Participants will receive emoji hints on the game's official social media accounts. Using these hints, they will have to find keywords hidden on billboards located all over the world, including Korea, the United States, Japan, Brazil, Thailand, and Canada.

Once all these keywords are collected, a redeem code will be assembled. It will provide players with exclusive rewards, including an art book related to the event.

Many Cookie Run: Kingdom fans have ingeniously collected clues and are trying to guess the redeem code. Twitter user @angeliedesu has compiled all the required information in a Google Sheet, which they have linked in the tweet below:

The scavenger hunt began with a message from BTS during the production of "The Tales of Bangtan Kingdom."

How to avail of Cookie Run: Kingdom codes in October 2022

Players can use the redeem codes on the official Cookie Run: Kingdom code redemption page (Image via Devsisters Website)

Readers can follow the steps given below to use redeem codes and get a variety of rewards in the game:

Click on the hamburger menu in the top-right corner of the screen and go to "Settings." Copy user info after clicking on the Info Tab. Players must copy their email ID here, not their numeric player IDs. Go to the Devsisters redeem page and paste the copied info. Enter the active code and click on "Claim Rewards."

All CRK codes are single-use, so any error in following the steps above can result in the player being unable to access the rewards of the used code.

