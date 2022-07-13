How to use Soul Essence in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Figuring out how to get their hands on some Soul Essence is on every Cookie Run: Kingdom fan's mind, and it's been that way ever since one of the biggest updates to the game went live last week.

Soul Essence is essentially a new resource in CRK that can be used to further enhance the skill levels of Cookies beyond conventional measures. This article will guide players on how to go about obtaining some Soul Essence and the best ways to use it.

Soul Essence in Cookie Run: Kingdom; All you need to know

Soul Essence comes in four rarities: Regular, Rare, Epic, and Legendary, and can be obtained via several avenues in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Players need to keep in mind that they need to gather Soul Essence of the same rarity as the Cookie that they want to use it on (Use Regular for Common Cookies).

Firstly, completing the World Exploration stages in the Dark and new Master mode is one of the best ways to get some Soul Essence for free. It should be noted that completing stages in Dark Mode will mostly grant Common and Rare Soul Essence, except for very few stages where Epic Soul Essence is on offer. Master Mode rewards only include the Legendary tier of the resource.

Players can exchange Mileage Points for Soul Essence at the Mileage Shop to get their hands on some Common and Rare resources. The Arena Medal Shop and Rainbow Shell Gallery are the main trade avenues for Legendary and Epic Soul Essence.

Another rather long-winded method to get Soul Essence is via the Gacha. If a Cookie is fully ascended (5 Stars), and the player receives another copy of the same from the Gacha, some Soul Essence (of the same rarity as the repeat Cookie) will also be credited to them with the Mileage Points.

Coming to how players can make use of Soul Essence in Cookie Run: Kingdom, the resource has two main functions: Players can upgrade their Magic Candies using Soul Essence and, of course, ascend their Cookies as well.

To upgrade Magic Candies with this resource, players will also need an increasing amount of Sugar Crystals and Resonant Ingredients.

The Ascension feature allows players to further upgrade their Cookies beyond the earlier 5 star level. 5 Star Cookies can be "ascended" four times using a set amount of coins and Soul Essence. With each "ascension," the Cookie will receive ATK, DEF, and HP upgrades similar to Level upgrades.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN and the Paladin blessed with the Divine's protection 🗡️

In the name of the Divine Light



#CookieRun A prayer room filled with holy lightand the Paladin blessed with the Divine's protection 🗡️In the name of the Divine Light #FinancierCookie will show no fear! #CookieRun Kingdom A prayer room filled with holy light ☀️ and the Paladin blessed with the Divine's protection 🗡️In the name of the Divine Light ✨ #FinancierCookie will show no fear! 💪#CookieRun #CookieRunKingdom https://t.co/QUwhdQct4q

Many Cookie Run: Kingdom fans were outraged by the addition of the Ascension Feature as they felt it would give an unfair advantage to players who can afford to make in-app purchases. Although the developers have added the ability to access Soul Essence for free, it remains to be seen if the feature will create a further divide between F2P and paid Cookie Run: Kingdom players.

Fans can track this space to check out all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as they come out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far