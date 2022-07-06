5 things players can look forward to in the next Cookie Run: Kingdom update

Cookie Run: Kingdom players can expect to see a lot of new additions to the game on July 7, 2022, courtesy of the Chapter III update.

While the Ascension feature has generated a lot of controversy since the update sneak peek was released, there are a lot of things the community is looking forward to.

Here's a look at some of the most highly anticipated features coming to the game this week.

Magic Candies, new events and other exciting features coming to Cookie Run: Kingdom on July 7

1) Financier Cookie

Excitement in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community peaks when players get a sneak peek at a new character's signature ability.

Financier Cookie, the new Epic Defense character, will reportedly have the ability to significantly buff the Cookie with the highest ATK every time her skill is used (if Clotted Cream is not part of the team).

With every use of her "Paladin Protection" ability, Financier Cookie will provide ATK and DMG resistance, an HP shield and heal some of the damage the Cookie she is protecting takes. She will also deal AoE damage to nearby enemies.

Her DMG rating is a major factor that will determine how well she fares against Cookie Run: Kingdom heavyweights like Hollyberry and Strawberry Crepe.

2) Magic Candies

Magic Candies are a popular feature in CRK's parent game Ovenbreak. The feature will finally be brought over to Cookie Run: Kingdom in the upcoming update.

Magic Candies are basically upgrades that players can apply to their Cookies. They provide Cookies with new abilities and upgrade their existing skills.

In the July 7 update, Magic Candies will be released for Espresso, Vampire and Purple Yam Cookie.

Fans of single-hit damage king Vampire Cookie are particularly excited for his potential re-entry into the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta with an upgraded Magic Candy version.

3) World Exploration's Master Mode

Players who love the Dark Mode in the World Exploration timeline are very excited about the addition of the new Master Mode to the main PvE aspect.

Here, players will face the same stages as the default World Exploration time but at a higher difficulty level. However, they must first clear the stages they want to play in both Story and Dark Mode to play the same in Master Mode.

The advantage of clearing stages in Master Mode is the same as clearing them in Dark Mode. Players get exponentially more rewards upon clearing a stage than they would in Standard story mode. This is beneficial when players are grinding the same level over and over again for a particular resource.

4) Cookie Odyssey Chapter III

Cookie Odyssey has been one of the most loved storylines in Cookie Run: Kingdom. The third and, in all probability, last installment of the storyline will have to bear the weight of all the expectations players have from it.

Although speculation is running wild, players will just have to wait until July 7 to see how things turn out for the Glorious Creme Republic.

5) Several new events and decorations

In classic Cookie Run: Kingdom fashion, the developers have added two new levels to Today's Bounties. They have also added several new decors for the Republic's Azure Streets.

The Republic's Azure Streets, added in the last update, contains the Cookie Decor of Clotted Cream Cookie. The addition of the new decor is good news for free-to-play players who have just gotten their hands on Clotted Cream.

