Cookie Run: Kingdom Heroes of the Light update 3.3- Release date and time revealed

Players now have more information about one of the most hyped-up updates in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community, as the developers have just announced the exact timings for the release of the "Heroes of Light" update.

Fans are eager to know what happens in presumably the final chapter of Cookie Odyssey, and they are also excited about the release of the new Financier Cookie, who is joining CRK via this update.

Unlike previous updates, only one time period has been blocked out for maintenance in all regions. Cookie Run: Kingdom will be unavailable to play from July 7, 2.00 pm - 7.00 pm GMT +9. The Kingdom Arena contenders list, Trading Post, Medal Shop, and Shelly Gallery will be duly updated after the maintenance break.

Cookie Run: Kingdom's "Heroes of the Light" update: All you need to know

Players should note that today's bounties and refills will be reset after the maintenance break.

Many are excited about the new Financier Cookie, and it's leaked skills seem to indicate a new direction for Defense Cookies. Conventional Defense Cookies have been more focused on buffs and knockbacks, but Financier seems to have impressive offensive capabilities as well.

The addition of Magic Candies is also being heavily discussed, particularly among the sections of players who migrated from Ovenbreak to Cookie Run: Kingdom, where the feature is already prevalent. As of now, Magic Candies are only being made available for three Cookies: Vampire, Espresso, and Pumpkin Pie.

The Master Mode is a new challenge for players who have already cleared World Exploration in Story and Dark Mode, although no confirmed details are available regarding the rewards offered upon completing stages in the Master Mode.

Ascension, a feature where players can make in-app purchases to upgrade their Cookies, has been scrapped after fans criticized it. Many believed that adding such a feature would be unfair to free-to-play gamers.

Things seem to be heating up in the storyline as well, with the Glorious Creme Republic coming face-to-face with the Dark Enchantress Cookie, hinting at some challenging PvE content for players in the upcoming update.

