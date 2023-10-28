Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures- Expected release date, features, and more

A new mobile video game developed by Devsisters and named Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures is set to be released soon. It'll be the franchise's first attempt at 3D, real-time co-op, and action gameplay. The game's trailer, released on October 26, 2023, gave us a glimpse of the new features and how players will head on an adventurous journey and face various threats while ascending Pancake Tower.

The new title will allow players to form an in-game team to face the monsters while moving ahead. This article will further discuss the features, expected release date, and other details regarding the game made public so far by the developer.

Upcoming game Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures features and other details

The announcement of the new Cookie Run: Tower of Adventure has left many franchise fans on their toes. Unlike its previous titles in the Cookie Run universe, it will allow you to head on a story-based journey to combat monsters or experience a co-op multiplayer mode, where you can team up with your friends.

Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures' trailer further unveiled the heroic cookies that'll accompany you on your in-game expedition. These are the franchise's famous GingerBrave, Lemonzest, Creamsoda, Crushedpepper, Chili, Rye, Darkchoco, and Rockstar. Moreover, a new cookie will be introduced in this title; its name has yet to be disclosed by the developer.

Along with this, there will be various monsters on your way while you ascend the Tower of Pancakes. The trailer revealed that players will move forward in Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures by completing various tasks, challenges, and puzzles. As it looks, the enormously heightened Tower of Pancakes will be a formidable challenge for players and won't be easy to complete.

Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures expected release date

Players can have a hands-on experience of Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures in the upcoming G-Star 2023. It's an international fair that will exhibit various video games and news from many electronic companies around the globe.

The G-Star 2023 will be held at BEXCO in Busan, South Korea, from November 16 to November 19, 2023. The fair will also be held online as a webinar, allowing those living outside the country to join the event. Note that players will have a demo for the game, and the event won't feature the game's launch.

This upcoming Cookie Run title will launch on iOS and Android devices in 2024, bringing a gaming experience that Cookie Run universe fans may have never seen before. However, there's no specific date for the game's release that's been made public.

