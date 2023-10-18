CookieRun: Kingdom October 19 update maintenance date and time

Excitement brews in the world of CookieRun: Kingdom as the highly anticipated October 19 update approaches. Among the thrilling additions, players can look forward to the unveiling of Black Raisin Cookie's new Magic Candy, promising a new thrill in the gameplay. However, to implement these exciting changes, a scheduled maintenance period has been announced.

This article provides all the essential details regarding the update's release, maintenance duration, and its impact on the game.

Anticipated maintenance date and time for CookieRun: Kingdom

Expand Tweet

The scheduled maintenance of CookieRun: Kingdom is set to begin at precisely 14:00 local time (GMT +9). The maintenance is scheduled to last approximately five hours, and players can anticipate reaccessing the game at 19:00 local time (GMT +9). This significant event is poised to introduce a wealth of new content, elevating the player experience and presenting exciting challenges.

For a comprehensive overview of maintenance commencement times in various cities worldwide, refer to the list below, which includes their corresponding time zones:

Paris, France (CET): 7:00 local time

Berlin, Germany (CET): 7:00 local time

Rome, Italy (CET): 7:00 local time

Athens, Greece (EET): 8:00 local time

Cairo, Egypt (EET): 8:00 local time

Nairobi, Kenya (EAT): 8:00 local time

Moscow, Russia (MSK): 8:00 local time

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (GST): 9:00 local time

Karachi, Pakistan (PKT): 10:00 local time

Colombo, Sri Lanka (IST): 10:30 local time

Mumbai, India (IST): 10:30 local time

Bangkok, Thailand (ICT): 12:00 local time

Beijing, China (CST): 13:00 local time

Tokyo, Japan (JST): 14:00 local time

Sydney, Australia (AEDT): 16:00 local time

Auckland, New Zealand (NZDT): 18:00 local time

Honolulu, Hawaii, USA (HST): 19:00 (on 18th Oct) local time

Los Angeles, California, USA (PST): 22:00 (on 18th Oct) local time

New York City, USA (EST): 1:00 local time

Buenos Aires, Argentina (ART): 2:00 local time

Santiago, Chile (CLST): 2:00 local time

Black Raisin Cookie's enchanting new Magic Candy

One of the most eagerly awaited features of this update is the introduction of Black Raisin Cookie's Magic Candy. The Magic Candy system has long been a cornerstone of CookieRun: Kingdom, providing players with a way to further customize and empower their beloved cookies.

Black Raisin Cookie's Magic Candy promises to be a game-changer, offering a tantalizing glimpse into a realm of endless possibilities.

Impact on gameplay

It is important to note that during the maintenance period, players will be unable to access CookieRun: Kingdom. This temporary downtime is a necessary step in the update process, allowing the developers to deploy the changes smoothly and efficiently.

While this brief hiatus may leave players temporarily without their favorite cookie adventures, the promise of exciting new content and features more than compensates for the inconvenience.

In conclusion, the scheduled maintenance is set to bring exciting updates. Players can also follow the game's official X (formerly Twitter) handle for more news regarding the update.