Corpse Husband fans want him to apologize for using the R-word in 2017

Fans of internet sensation Corpse Husband were recently left disappointed after a video of him saying the R-word in 2017 surfaced online.

The clip was taken from Corpse Husband's collaboration with YouTuber MamaMax. The duo worked on a project called "Life Sucks-Sleep."

before you say it’s “FAKE” at 1:24 https://t.co/JZu2QRc39o — hm (@he_said_a_slur) March 5, 2021

Since Corpse Husband is often subjected to false allegations, his fans quickly jump in and support him. They labeled these accusations as fake. However, after watching the video, they realized that the streamer had uttered the R-word.

As a result, several of his fans demanded a response and apology from Corpse Husband on Twitter. They clarified that this was not an attempt to 'cancel' him. Rather, it was a plea for him to take accountability and apologize for the same.

Fans of Corpse Husband concerned after a clip of him saying the R-word surfaces online

In the video, Corpse Husband can be heard saying the R-word at the 1:24 mark while uttering the following line:

"Being bored out of your mind and violently seething at the fact that you have to live with the r*tard who has no idea what's going on in your brain or body when they think they know everything"

This is not the first time that fans have asked Corpse Husband to apologize for using pejorative slang. In October 2020, he received criticism after allegedly using the D-word, a slang deemed highly offensive towards trans women.

The context behind this stems back to the time when a trans person submitted a story to Corpse Husband via Reddit. The story dealt with a transphobic Christian woman who was verbally abusing the storyteller.

The victim was called the D-word, which Corpse Husband read out during his storytelling session.

Amid mounting backlash, Corpse Husband released an audio clip. In it, he apologized for the use of the word and declared his support for the trans community:

With the use of the R-word becoming increasingly frowned upon, fans of Corpse Husband were left disappointed to find out about his offense.

As a result of the clip surfacing, several of his fans urged him to respond, taking accountability, and sincerely apologize such using such language:

The video is some time ago, yes, but knowing that you've changed and won't use this word again is important. I'm not familiar with mamamax's content, so I'm not sure if it's scripted. Regardless, it's not a word that should be said in any context. — reidᶜ ✨ (@Cadaver_Husband) March 5, 2021

as someone who can reclaim that word, i really hope he apologizes or something idk. like it’s just weird bc the way he said it in the video wasn’t scripted. — mads FIANCÉ ERA .・゜✭ (@SAPSWRLD) March 5, 2021

it’s come to my attention that in 2017, in a collab video corpse said the r slur. i will attach the video to this. i’m not trying to cancel or attack him, as i know he’s grown since then. i just think an apology would be nice? yes it was normalized back then but still (vid below) — euphoria 死 (@corpsesboba) March 5, 2021

I think Corpse really needs to adress the usage of the R slur in that video since ableism is so normalize. I believe that he is gonna adress it as fast as he did with the d slur situation. Don't forget if you aren't part of the people affected by the slur the apology isn't for u — Mau the bunny ✨ (@AxolotlCorpsie) March 5, 2021

regarding the thing about corpse saying the r slur, i don't think anyone's trying to cancel him but we do have to hold him accountable don't ignore this just because he's corpse, don't pick and choose pls — NICOLE 死 she/her (@CR0PSFORCORPSE) March 5, 2021

i am just saying when corpse said the d slur it was also in a script and he still addressed it knowing he had since been educated, whether the r slur was in a script or not it still needs an explanation — VEE! (@feralvee) March 5, 2021

@Corpse_Husband

Ur fandom wants u to say sorry for saying the r slur back in 2017 in a collab vid with Max

Plz, apologise

We know you would, you're a great human being

Just, see this tweet lmao — :Dani💐Blair❤️ (@Kirin_609) March 5, 2021

still it still hurts people and affects them, i often was called the r slur for my anxiety tics and apparently looked/sounded autistic which doesn't make sense at all. This whole thing still gets me icky — ~Alissa/Huda🖤~|flop era|i love rae| in class (@DREAMN0TFOUND_) March 5, 2021

kinda disappointed on corpse for using the r slur. even though it’s from a while ago i hope he takes accountability for his actions to ensure that his community is a safe space for everyone — nics (@stylescorpse) March 5, 2021

many on corpsetwt are hoping corpse will address saying the r slur in a 2017 video — CTN (@corpsetwtnews_) March 5, 2021

let’s not cancel corpse for saying the r slur years ago but instead ask him to acknowledge it and apologize for the mistake — kitty LOVES milk (@kittydjarin) March 5, 2021

‘he has anxiety he can’t handle all this 🥺’ shut up. just shut the fuck up. corpse is old enough to realise what he said upset many of us. mental health is not an excuse to say a slur, intentional or not. we just want an apology and explanation. we’re not ‘cancelling’ him. — evie (@youdonotexist__) March 5, 2021

why is everyone not treating corpse saying the r slur as the same as when ash said the f slur THERE SHOULD NOT BE AN FAVORITISM IN THIS MOMENT WTF!



y’all know that being completely held for responsiblity for somthing is completely,stop defending corpse for god fucking sakes! — nekko ♠ (@sykotapes) March 5, 2021

pls we all know that slur was normalized back then, that’s exactly why people are calling him out about it, not cancelling him. pls don’t defend something just bc is your fave, we all make mistakes, the important thing is to recognize it and learn from it — A loves corpse (@rosescorpsey) March 5, 2021

Corpse Husband is known to command one of the largest and most loyal digital fandoms in the world.

From the reactions above, it is clear that his fans are not looking to ruin his career but want him to address the issue.

As reactions continue to pile up on Twitter, it remains to be seen if Corpse Husband will take accountability for his actions, as he did with the D-word usage.