Corpse Husband toys with fans when asked about his real name and address

Corpse Husband was recently asked about having a biography written on him by a viewer. The YouTuber then toyed with his audience by providing a name and address and some other bizarre details that were made up spontaneously.

Corpse Husband stated that his real name is “Randall,” and he works in an automobile shop. He also mentioned that he lives in the mid-east.

Corpse Husband’s identity is still under a shroud of mystery. Even the most ardent fans have little information concerning his personal details.

Corpse Husband asks the viewer to locate him.

Corpse Husband also asked the viewer to find him after revealing these details. Here's the full quote from the streaming session:

“My biography? The name’s Randall. Grew up in the Mid-East. Virginia. I work at an automobile shop. Come find me.”

It can be a little challenging to figure out when the YouTuber is joking and when he's serious. His baritone voice and history with horror videos leaves little room for comedy.

Corpse Husband appears to have no intention of ever revealing his real-life details. He left a warning for the viewers who might be willing to search for Randall at an automobile shop in Virginia.

“You’ll never find me. Randall from the automobile shop.”

Corpse Husband is probably tired of the incessant questions concerning his identity, but it's an occupational hazard. He has teased a face reveal multiple times but has not delivered until now.

His fans have seen him do an “only-strands” hair reveal and a “hand-reveal.” They have a basic idea about the kind of life that Corpse Husband leads due to the details he has provided.

Corpse Husband grew into fame after playing Among Us with a bunch of popular content creators. These streamers have formed a blossoming friendship and have been the heartbeat of the YouTube community for the last year and a half.