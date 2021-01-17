Corpse Husband reveals why he doesn't date anybody

During a recent interactive session with fans, internet sensation Corpse Husband revealed why he doesn't date anybody.

The 23-year old streamer recently responded to a few fans' questions during a stream of proximity Among Us. One question posed to him revolved around his dating life, to which Corpse provided quite an interesting answer.

"Yeah, breakups f*****g suck, so I just don't date anybody. Breakups are awful!" he said.

His statement is sure to strike a chord with millions across the globe who might've gone through a difficult break up. His dating life continues to remain a major source of interest for the online community.

His recent comments may give the idea that he hasn't dated anybody but that's not the case. In an older clip, Corpse Husband spoke about his former girlfriends

"I've had girlfriends . I hope that they're okay with me. I hope they all liked me. I hope they're all doing well," he said.

It's clear that Corpse Husband is still reeling from previous relationships but he also seems quite mature. He doesn't wish anything ill on them and is hoping that they're doing well.

Considering the aura of mystery that constantly surrounds him, his recent revelations regarding his dating life has come as a surprise for some fans.

Here are some the responses from fans on Twitter:

Apart from winning over the internet with his wholesome persona and rumbling voice, fans can now add his wise words of wisdom to the the list of things that they they love about Corpse Husband.

Corpse Husband is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world. Today, he has amassed millions of fans across the globe.

From setting the YouTube charts on fire to breaking Twitter with every second tweet, the fandom he possesses is right on par with the very best.

While very little is known about his personal life, it is moments like these that constitute that make fans come back for more. Fans are always eager to delve deeper into the life of one of the biggest phenomenons in streaming today.