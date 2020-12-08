Corpse Husband hilariously tries to sing in Among Us lobby

Corpse Husband and his group decided to start singing and “harmonizing” amongst themselves during a recent Among Us stream.

Corpse Husband was playing the game with multiple streamers like Pokimane, Sykkuno, James Charles, Valkyrae, and Disguised Toast. While talking to each other, Poki suggested that they try to harmonize and sing over the stream.

This led to a bunch of broadcasters singing in front of their combined thousands of viewers. Eventually, the group decided to encourage Corpse Husband to join in, and he did so in a genuinely hilarious manner. Interestingly, he has emerged as quite the bonafide musician of late.

Corpse Husband “sings” hilariously during Among Us stream

It is no secret that Corpse Husband is known for his deep, distinguishable voice. He was initially a horror narration YouTuber but shot to fame after featuring in various Among Us streams with famous internet personalities.

His growth across on YouTube has been staggering, and Corpse Husband has even made waves on Spotify. His track, called “E-Girls are ruining my life,” has been topping global charts on the platform. The 23-year-old has more than 3.5 million active viewers on the platform, adding another element to his overall persona.

Corpse Husband is perhaps the most talked-about streamer today

Regardless, during the recent Among Us lobby that Corpse Husband was part of, Pokimane suggested that the group try to “harmonize” amongst themselves like a “choir group.”

In response, the entire group appeared to lose their calm, as they all started singing off-tone simultaneously. Eventually, they turned their attentions to Corpse Husband, who had been quietly listening in as the others went about their crooning.

The San Diego, California native immediately responded, “singing” a single word. The word was “okay”, as he let out a long burp and eventually ended up uttering “okay” instead. Most of his streammates burst out laughing, with a couple even mentioning how “horrible the sound was.”

Pokimane even told Corpse Husband that he sounds as if he has “vibrations built into his voice,” something the faceless personality agreed with. James Charles then asked Pokimane to sing again, to which she joked that she was “tone-deaf”, ironically something she has been accused of in the past.