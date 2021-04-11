"Corpse sent me 4 hearts": Ludwig hilariously explains why he is dating Corpse Husband, leaves Sykkuno speechless

During a December 2020 live stream, Thomas “Sykkuno” was left stunned when he heard fellow Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren claim he was dating Corpse Husband.

The group of streamers have for months been playing Among Us. Regular Among Us streams feature the likes of Corpse Husband, Ludwig, Sykkuno, and a bunch of other content creators.

This includes Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter and Felix “PewDiePie” Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, among others. During one such stream in December, Ludwig claimed that he was dating Corpse Husband on account of the fact that the YouTuber sent him “four hearts” during a chat. During this throwback incident, Sykkuno was surprised to hear Ludwig’s story, and gave out a hilarious reaction to his claim.

Sykkuno reveals plans to outdo Corpse Husband after Ludwig claims that he is dating the YouTuber

Sykkuno was surprised to hear Ludwig’s claims about Corpse Husband. Corpse Husband has revealed only a handful of personal details. The YouTuber explained in length that he does not “date anybody” nowadays. Corpse Husband had revealed that he dated girls in the past, but has stopped because he does not like “breakups.”

#LUDWIG: corpse sent me four hearts we’re basically dating#SYKKUNO: idk how to respond to that im gonna send ludwig FIVE hearts take that corpse? you think i wouldn’t? i did it. — elena (@sykklive) December 20, 2020

In such a situation, it is understandable that his friend Sykkuno was left confused when he heard Ludwig’s claims.

The Twitch streamer responded to Ludwig’s claims and said that he will outdo Corpse Husband. He revealed that he is planning to send Ludwig a total of 5 hearts.

“That’s great Ludwig. I don’t know how to react to that. I am going to send Ludwig 5 hearts now. Corpse thinks he can outdo me (I’m just kidding).”

Ludwig: "Corpse sent me 4 hearts the other day, we are now dating"

Sykkuno: "I am gonna send Ludwig 5 hearts now.. Corpse thinks he can outdo me?!" pic.twitter.com/rc70WEBXju — Sykkuno Clips 🌱 (@botkkuno) December 20, 2020

As can be seen in the post above, Sykkuno’s reaction to the situation was hilarious. The Twitch streamer has been friends with Corpse Husband for a number of months now. During this time, fans have tried to ship the two together despite Corpse Husband’s claims that he is not looking to date anyone.

The same can be said to be true of Sykkuno, who has been rumored to be dating Valkyrae. The group of content creators have grown close to each other over the regular “Among Us” streams. This has resulted in a plethora of different kinds of dating rumors over the past few months. Of course, the incident above was obviously a joke shared by Ludwig and Sykkuno.

However, Sykkuno and Corpse Husband have been seriously shipped by fans. The latter has traditionally not revealed many details about his private life. For months, Corpse Husband teased a face-reveal, but ended up not doing one. Instead, the YouTuber has done a hand reveal and a handwriting-reveal. Not a lot is known about Corpse Husband's personal life.