Cosmic Racer game mode in Free Fire: Everything players need to know

Garena recently relaunched the Cosmic Racer mode in Free Fire. The mode was first released on December 13th after the release of the OB25 update.

The Cosmic Racer mode was re-introduced to the game on March 25th. However, it is a limited-time mode and will end on March 30th.

The Cosmic Racer mode in Free Fire

Gameplay concept

The Cosmic Racer is a duo racing mode that falls under the Battle Royale category.

A total of 15 duo teams will spawn on the map in every match. This mode is similar to the Death Racer mode, except it has futuristic automobiles and weapons.

How to play the Cosmic Racer mode in Free Fire

Cosmic Craft vehicle in Free Fire

When players select the Cosmic Racer mode and start the match, a futuristic bike, which is called Cosmic Craft, will land on the map. A player can ride the bike, and their teammate can sit behind and shoot at opponents.

Image via Free Fire

Sitting positions can be interchanged, and players can switch seats whenever they want.

The team shares the same health bar. As a result, the entire team will be eliminated when the HP bar hits zero.

Boost Cards in Cosmic Racer mode

A total of 3 booster cards will be available in the game: yellow, red, and green.

Players can upgrade their vehicles, unlock cosmic boost and cruise missiles with yellow boost cards. Green boost cards will restore health and provide players with health packs. Red boost cards will provide vehicles with various skills and weapon buffs.

The last standing team on the map will be declared the winner of the Cosmic Racer mode.

