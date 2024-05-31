10 most costly knife skins in CS2

An expensive knife in CS2 is the most flashy in-game purchase you can make. With so many options to choose from, it can be quite overwhelming to pick out the right knife for you. Valve has given us many unique knives over the years and they are sought after like nothing else in the game. Knives, however, can be quite pricey - but that feeling of owning one that is just right for you is simply unparalleled. Inspecting your knife after clutching out a round will surely give your clips that extra flair while also impressing your teammates.

One might often wonder what the most expensive knives are. So here is a list of the 10 most expensive CS2 knife skins that you can purchase right now.

10 most expensive knives in CS2

10) Talon Knife Doppler Sapphire - $7,000+

Talon Knife Doppler Sapphire (Image via Valve)

With a 2018 release, the Talon Knife made a rather late appearance in Counter-Strike. It is easy to confuse its silhouette with that of the Karambit, but its unique handle design makes it stand out. This knife is more affordable, costing only about $7,000, and can be considered the Karambit's younger brother.

9) Karambit Doppler Ruby – $8,000+

Karambit Doppler Ruby (Image via Valve)

The Ruby finish on the Karambit generally costs a bit less than the sapphire, but it does not take away from how beautiful it is. It can be bought for around $8,000 and would be a worthwhile purchase for your CS2 inventory. The bright red would look stunning under the new lighting and you are sure to turn some heads in the server.

8) Butterfly Knife Doppler Ruby – $8,000+

Butterfly Knife Doppler Ruby (Image via Valve)

This might be your go-to knife if you want to play and win in style while displaying your skills. The striking texture created by the many tones of red will turn into a real treasure in any loadout for just about $8,000. One of the main highlights of this knife is the stunning animations that are just amazing to look at.

7) Karambit Doppler Sapphire – $8,000+

Karambit Doppler Sapphire (Image via Valve)

The iconic Karambit knife with that gorgeous Sapphire finish is breathtakingly beautiful and is just as expensive. The rarity undoubtedly makes the knife more desirable and with a price tag of a whopping $8,000, it stands as one of the most sought-after skins.

6) Karambit Doppler Emerald – $10,000+

Karambit Doppler Emerald (Image via Valve)

This curved dagger proudly holds the position of one of the priciest blades available in CS2. The Karambit Doppler Emerald blades appear more vibrant thanks to the new lighting system and the switch to the new game engine. This knife can easily run up to $10,000 or even more.

5) M9 Bayonet Doppler Emerald – $12,000+

M9 Bayonet Doppler Emerald (Image via Valve)

The huge blade and the sturdy handle of this knife have made it a long-standing favorite among CS2 players. The release of CS2 did wonders for how the knife looked in-game, and unsurprisingly, it caused the prices to reach record highs. Such a beautiful knife would cost you north of $12,000 and it is worth every penny.

4) M9 Bayonet Doppler Sapphire – $12,000+

M9 Bayonet Doppler Sapphire (Image via Valve)

Flaunting its vibrant purple, the M9 Bayonet Doppler Sapphire beckons you to pull out your wallet. The breathtaking design and stunning color surely make the price seem worth it. This M9 Bayonet is truly one of the best-looking knives and is a personal favorite of mine.

3) Butterfly Knife Gamma Doppler Emerald - $15,000+

Butterfly Gamma Doppler Emerald (Image via Valve)

The Emerald Butterfly Knife Gamma Doppler design has been in the game since 2021, and it looks remarkable because of the green emerald hue. You can get this truly special knife, by opening an Operation Riptide Case container or by forking over around $15,000.

2) Skeleton Knife Crimson Web - $25,000+

Skeleton Knife Crimson Web (Image via Valve)

Skeleton Knife is one of the most expensive knives in CS2 and is among the coolest skins money can buy. The Skeleton Knife's Crimson Web skin specifically with its red, black, with dark tape on the handle, is absurdly expensive, starting at $25,000 for a Factory New option.

1) Butterfly Doppler Sapphire - $25,000+

Blue Doppler Saphire (Image via Valve)

The perfect blue finish void of any imperfections or blemishes makes the Sapphire Butterfly Doppler one of the rarest and most gorgeous knives in all of CS2. However, it comes with a hefty price tag of upwards of $25,000, making it one of the most coveted skins in the whole game.

