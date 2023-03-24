"They all got better" - Tarik, Shroud, Fl0m, and more admire the appearance of rare knives in Counter-Strike 2

Popular streamers Tarik, Shroud, Fl0m, CooperTV, and Freakazoid, who are among the select individuals chosen for beta testing Counter-Strike 2, were left impressed by the appearance of the rare knife skins. Besides introducing numerous gameplay mechanics and map changes, the game also brings a significant upgrade in graphical fidelity.

While the streamers debated whose knife looked the best during a recent livestream, CooperTV chimed in:

"They all got better!"

Streamers laud graphical upgrade to rare knife skins in Counter-Strike 2

The streamers played the iconic Dust 2 on the T side during the livestream. At the end of the third round, Shroud was the last man standing on the A site. This is when Freakazoid asked to see his ruby knife:

"Can I see your knife?"

The streamer was happy to oblige and pulled it up:

"Yeah, yeah, yeah, look at this."

As Shroud moved the knife to make the sun reflect on it, his fellow streamers and teammates all began praising how good it looked. With the sunlight creating a proper sheen, it clearly embodied one of the many amazing graphical additions to Counter-Strike 2.

"Oh damn!"

"Wow!"

"Actually man that looks—"

Timestamp 9:20:36

Their admiration, however, was cut short after Shroud was eliminated by an opponent who chose to peek A Long when the streamer had his knife out. Regardless, Fl0m could not get over how well the skin looked and exclaimed:

"Why are rubies so much f*cking better?!?"

Tarik interjected saying his green emerald knife also looked good:

"Wait, wait no. My f*cking green knife looks cool too, no?"

While CooperTV pointed out that all of the rare skins look great due to the significant graphical upgrades, it is to be acknowledged that the ruby knives look especially good. The streamer team proceeded to show each other their melee weapons, taking screenshots.

Reddit reacts to updated knife skins in Counter-Strike 2

The graphical fidelity in the new game has been very well-received by the community. The clip of Tarik, Shroud, and other streamers praising the knives have also gained traction on social media. Here are some reactions to the clip from Reddit:

Reddit comments. (Image via Reddit/LivestreamFail)

Interestingly, there's a Counter-Strike 2 knife glitch going around the internet as well. Certain butterfly knives are catching fire, creating a unique effect.

