Count Nefaria in Marvel Contest of Champions: All abilities, special attacks, signature moves, and more

Count Nefaria in Marvel Contest of Champions is a powerful and ruthless new fighter. He takes advantage of his enemies by placing Build-Up debuffs that activate when they gain health and power. While these make Nefaria stronger, he can evade attacks and introduce more debuffs, making him hard to defeat.

In this article, we'll explore everything about Marvel Contest of Champions' new fighter, Count Nefaria, including his stats, abilities, special attacks, mechanics, and more.

Count Nefaria in Marvel Contest of Champions stats

Expand Tweet

Trending

Health and Attack Stats



Health Attack PI (Max Signature) 4-Star 14748 979 4931 5-Star 29569 1963 10700 6-Star (Rank 5, Level 65) 50455 3349 18260 7-Star (rank 3, Level 45) 75757 5029 27350

Champion Attributes

Survivability: 4/5

4/5 Damage: 4/5

4/5 Ease of Use: 2.5/5

2.5/5 Utility: 4/5

4/5 Defender Strength: 2.5/5

Count Nefaria's abilities in Marvel Contest of Champions

Always Active

Count Nefaria is immune to power steal and bleed.

Has 90% resistance to shock and incinerate effects.

Energy Build-Up

Count Nefaria in Marvel Contest of Champions abilities (Image via Kabam)

Gains stored energy when the opponent fills a bar of power or gains health/power from buffs.

Every 10 stored energy converts into an energy Build-Up debuff.

Well-Timed Blocks - Evade

Evades attacks after blocking with perfect timing opening up a 100% chance for a counter-attack.

Evade cooldown is 11 seconds, but not for special attacks.

Successful counter-attacks deal energy damage and apply energy Build-Ups.

Ionic Charges

Count Nefaria in Marvel Contest of Champions abilities (Image via Kabam)

Gains Ionic Charges from well-timed blocks.

Lose 20 Ionic Charges if inflicted with a bleed effect against non-mystic champions.

Each Ionic Charge increases attack rating (up to +3683.9), physical and energy resistance (up to +5250), and degeneration Resistance (up to 90%), with a maximum of 100 charges.

Ionic Overcharge

Activates at 100 Ionic Charges, lasting 17 seconds, and pauses during special attacks.

All attacks become non-contact and deal Energy Damage.

Reduces opponent’s regeneration and ability power rates by 95%.

Special Attack 1 - Count’s Consumption

The last 4 hits each consume 2 energy build-ups even through a block.

Each consumed Energy Build-Up gives 16 Ionic Charges, restores 2% of missing health, and grants 9% of a bar of power.

Special Attack 2 - Ionic Obliteration

Gains a Fury Passive for every 10 Ionic Charges, boosting attack power for 16 seconds (max 15 stacks).

The final hit inflicts an incinerate debuff, dealing energy damage over 6 seconds.

Applies a plasma debuff instead of Incinerate against Mystic champions.

Special Attack 3 - Hundredfold Power

Gains 50 Ionic Charges and activates Ionic Overcharge.

Pauses Ionic Overcharge for 10 seconds.

Signature Ability - Ionic Recharge

Count Nefaria in Marvel Contest of Champions abilities (Image via Kabam)

Passive Regeneration: During Ionic Overcharge, regain 80.10% of the health denied to the opponent from reduced regeneration. Healing is capped at 100.91 health per tick, depending on base health.

During Ionic Overcharge, regain 80.10% of the health denied to the opponent from reduced regeneration. Healing is capped at 100.91 health per tick, depending on base health. Ionic Charge Boost: Instantly gain 50 Ionic Charges and activate Ionic Overcharge when the opponent gains 20% of a bar of power from a passive or buff within 0.5 seconds. This also triggers when they gain 8% of their max health within 0.5 seconds.

Count Nefaria's strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

Control Over Health and Power: Count Nefaria uses Energy Build-Up debuffs when opponents gain health or power, which helps him become stronger. During Ionic Overcharge, he can also take away these gains from his opponent.

Count Nefaria uses Energy Build-Up debuffs when opponents gain health or power, which helps him become stronger. During Ionic Overcharge, he can also take away these gains from his opponent. Evade Special Attacks: He can dodge attacks that normally need blocking, including the last hit of special attacks, and counterattacks.

He can dodge attacks that normally need blocking, including the last hit of special attacks, and counterattacks. Debuffs Application: He applies many Build-Up debuffs, which are useful for quests or masteries that need debuffs on opponents.

He applies many Build-Up debuffs, which are useful for quests or masteries that need debuffs on opponents. Non-Contact Attacks: While Ionic Overcharge is active, his attacks do not need to touch the opponent, helping him bypass certain abilities.

Weaknesses

Debuff Immunity: His abilities fall short in front of opponents who are immune to debuffs.

His abilities fall short in front of opponents who are immune to debuffs. Bleed Effects: Although he’s immune to Bleed, he loses Ionic energy when hit with Bleed from non-Mystic opponents, making it hard to keep his abilities.

Although he’s immune to Bleed, he loses Ionic energy when hit with Bleed from non-Mystic opponents, making it hard to keep his abilities. Evade Issues: The entire strategy falters if he can’t evade or is punished for it.

Count Nefaria Mechanics

Count Nefaria is an expert at taking advantage of his enemies. He gives them Energy Build Up Debuffs, which activate when they gain health or power. He can also dodge attacks that he would normally block, adding more build-ups to his opponent. Moreover, his first Special Attack uses these Build-ups to give him Ionic Energy.

With Ionic Energy, Count Nefaria boosts his attack and resistance. When he has enough Ionic Energy, he activates Ionic Overcharge, helping him absorb health and power from his opponent. Meanwhile, his second Special Attack gives him extra Fury Passives based on his Ionic Energy, making him hit much harder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!