Shathra in Marvel Contest of Champions: All abilities, special attacks, signature moves, and more

Shathra, a new character in the popular mobile fighting video game Marvel Contest of Champions, features a unique set of abilities centered around her Astral Wasps. These include powerful power steal, effective buff management, and impressive regeneration. By using her Astral Wasps and special moves, Shathra stands out as a powerful and versatile champion.

In this article, we'll explore everything about the new champion Shathra, including her stats, abilities, special attacks, and mechanics.

Shathra in Marvel Contest of Champions stats

Health and Attack Stats



Health Attack PI (Max Signature) 4-Star 17370 1218 5015 5-Star 34828 2442 10900 6-Star (Rank 5, Level 65) 59427 4167 18600 7-Star (Rank 3, Level 45) 89229 6257 27870

Champion Attributes

Survivability: 4/5

4/5 Damage: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Ease of Use: 3.5/5

3.5/5 Utility: 3/5

3/5 Defender Strength: 2/5

Shathra's abilities

Eternal Soul of Vengeance - Max: 3

Shathra in Marvel Contest of Champions abilities (Image via Kabam)

Starts with 0 persistent vengeance. gains 2 vengeance in battlegrounds or duels.

Each defeat adds 1 vengeance, with bonus vengeance against cosmic champions and spider-verse heroes.

Each vengeance increases the attack rating by +277.52.

Astral Wasps

Light and medium attacks inflict Astral Eggs, which hatch into Astral Wasps during special attacks.

Special attacks inflict energy damage based on the number of wasps.

Sacrifice for your Queen

Shathra in Marvel Contest of Champions (Image via Kabam)

Kills wasps to create vulnerability passives and power steal from the opponent.

Heavy attack kills wasps to steal 35% of a bar of power, increasing Shathra’s power.

Special Attack 1 - Implanted with the Collective Consciousness

Inflicts 70% atrophy passive for 20 seconds.

Atrophy is refreshed with any special attack.

Atrophy is unaffected by Cosmic Champions and disables Stand Your Ground Mastery.

The final hit inflicts 300-350 Astral Eggs (100-125 eggs as defender).

Special Attack 2 - Violent Winds of the Astral Wasps

Inflicts 5 personal vulnerability passives.

If used after the first hit of Shathra’s heavy attack, adds 10 more vulnerability passives.

Becomes passively unblockable if used while charging or performing a heavy attack.

Special Attack 3 - A Place without Remorse

Can only be activated while charging a heavy attack.

Grants regeneration passive, healing 10% of missing health over 8 seconds.

Fully recovers health lost to energy damage.

Inflicts a 3.5-second stun passive.

Divine Wasp-Totems

Pre-fight menu ability : Shathra can use 1 vengeance to place a Wasp-Totem on the next fight.

: Shathra can use 1 vengeance to place a Wasp-Totem on the next fight. Wasp-Totem effects: Next Spider-Verse hero gains poison immunity and a fury passive, and their special attack becomes passively unblockable if activated during a 5-second timer from Evade, Auto-Block, or Miss.

Signature Ability - Live and Die for your Ideals

Shathra in action in Marvel Contest of Champions (Image via Kabam)

Starts with a regeneration passive, healing 5% of base health per vengeance stack over 4 seconds.

80% chance to inflict personal vulnerability when an opponent’s buff expires.

If defeated with vengeance, gains 1 additional vengeance.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths

Power Steal : Shathra can steal power from opponents to use special attacks quickly.

: Shathra can steal power from opponents to use special attacks quickly. Buff Management : Reduces opponent buffs and manages indefinite buffs with her nullify ability.

: Reduces opponent buffs and manages indefinite buffs with her nullify ability. Regeneration : Her Special Attack 3 heals her and recovers from energy damage, making her tough in long fights.

: Her Special Attack 3 heals her and recovers from energy damage, making her tough in long fights. Wasp-Totems: Turns Spider-Verse heroes into Wasp-Totems with extra abilities and works well with other Spider-Verse champions.

Weaknesses

Energy Damage : Her main damage type is energy damage, which can be tough against opponents with energy resistance.

: Her main damage type is energy damage, which can be tough against opponents with energy resistance. Power Steal Dependence : Needs opponents to have extra power for effective power steal, which can be managed with specific synergies.

: Needs opponents to have extra power for effective power steal, which can be managed with specific synergies. Blocking: Her wasps can deal damage if not blocked, so it's important to manage them carefully.

Shathra's Mechanics

Shathra’s gameplay centers around her Astral Eggs and Astral Wasps. She collects Astral Eggs using light and medium attacks and Special Attack 1. These eggs hatch into Astral Wasps when she uses any special attack.

Her Astral Wasps are crucial for her strategy. They can be sacrificed for power steal, which helps her build up to Special Attack 2 for heavy damage. Destroying Wasps also creates vulnerability passives, boosting her damage output. Additionally, Special Attack 3 provides a long stun and heals 10% of her missing health, including recovery from energy damage.

