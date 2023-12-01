Counter-Strike 2 November 30 patch notes: Sub-tick improvements, character animation adjustments, bug fixes, and more

Valve has released a huge update for Counter-Strike 2, which is 4.5 GB in size and can be downloaded from Steam. The patch has exclusively added a sub-tick improvement to revolvers and throwables. However, the highlights come in the form of the animation alterations for agents and the gameplay fixes for most of the maps.

This article lists the November 30 patch notes for Counter-Strike 2.

November 30 patch notes for Counter-Strike 2

Expand Tweet

Gameplay changes

Sub-tick timing improvements to various systems, including grenade throw animations and revolver firing

Added a missing fire effect to molotovs that are held by players

Animation adjustments

Reduced the amount that player characters will rotate their torso away from leg orientation

Improved hit reactions

Made jump animations directional

Improved character posing when aiming up and down

Improved foot placement and posing when running

Reduced animation posing when deploying

The timing of a player's flashbanged posing now more accurately represents their ability to see

Sound improvements

Fixed issue with Shadow Daggers playing catch sound during looping inspect animation

Further refined falloff distance curves and volume of grenade bounces

Lowered volume of deathmatch bonus period ending

Lowered volume of lobby chat notification sound

Fixed missing water drip console errors in Office

Increased audible distance of breaking glass window sounds

Fixed an issue where sometimes a Sabre agent would say hostage-related lines when cheering

Miscellaneous fixes

Adjusted wear values of most tournament stickers and many other stickers to better match CS:GO

Changed handling of non-default console key bindings to match CS:GO behavior

Maps

Nuke

Fixed cubemap issue at Lobby

Fixed hole at B-site

Fixed some holes at Ramp Room

Fixed glass floor material at B-Site not having impact effects

Fixed up footstep sounds on hazard stripes

Attempt to fix light leaking through base of doors at B-site

Brightened red interior walls to help with agent vis

Fixed pixel boost on chainlink fence outside

Fix shadows leaking through double doors at B-site

Made cubemap transitions smoother in some places at B-site

Mirage

Fixed clipping on van at Truck

Clipped fridge in Apartments to prevent player becoming stuck

Adjusted bombsite A size and added visual boundaries

Fixed collision on Scaffolding to provide smooth movement

Fixed geometry and clipping outside Sniper's Nest to prevent pixel walking

Office

Improved clipping around desks at t-spawn

Improved clipping on crates at Back Courtyard

Re-added collision to handrails

Vertigo

Extended staircase and added grenade clip to stairs at near t-spawn to prevent grenades becoming wedged in gap

Fixed clipping on crate at mid

Fixed clipping on scaffold at back of A

Fixed clipping on scaffold at T-start

Fixed vis bug at A-ramp looking toward Bridge

Fixed grenade clip on support beam at A-ramp

Plugged Holes in insulation foam roll model

Anubis

Fixed hole under pillar at A-site

Fixed clipping above walkway stairs in Palace

Closed up multiple microgaps throughout the map

Fixed some clipping on pillar at A-site

Fixed clipping on doorway at b-site

Plugged some micro holes

Fixed gap between two clip brushes that allowed bomb to be thrown on top of building

Fixed slight wall gap that allowed sniping into bombsite A

Fixed clipping on doorway at b-site

Ancient

Fixed various gaps in the world

Fixed various texture seams

Closed gap that looks into Jaguar area

Adjusted clipping along fence near A-site

Adjusted clipping around tree base on A-site boost

Adjusted position of stone near B-site that player could crouch in

Added clipping to the top of the map to help minimize player exploits

These are the foray of changes implemented in the November 30 patch of Counter-Strike 2.