Counter-Strike 2 vs Valorant: Which is better shooter in 2023?

Valve finally pulled the curtains off the highly-anticipated Counter-Strike 2 on March 22, giving players a taste of what’s to come this summer. With the successful tactical shooter franchise getting a new iteration, players have begun to wonder about the fate of Counter-Strike’s close cousin, Valorant. Valorant was launched in 2020, making it fairly new when compared to CS: Source or CS:GO.

Many veteran CS players jumped ship to establish their ground in Riot’s tactical shooter after its release. Despite their differences, the community finds ways to compare Valorant with Counter-Strike, mostly because both titles feature the same core objectives. Now that Counter-Strike 2 is set for a release window, it’s natural for players to wonder which one of the games is a better shooter in 2023.

Will Counter-Strike 2 surpass Valorant’s popularity upon release in 2023?

The first Counter-Strike game was launched in 1999 followed by a Source engine successor in 2004. After years of Counter-Strike: Source dominating the FPS space, Valve released the fourth game in the series, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, in 2012, which became the go-to for most veterans.

Over a decade after CS:GO’s iconic launch, Valve has finally decided to answer the fandom’s wishes by offering a graphically-overhauled, yet familiar, tactical shooter experience.

Counter-Strike 2 is a sequel to 2004’s Counter-Strike: Source and is being created using Valve’s newest Source 2 engine. As per the announcement, the game will launch on Windows PCs in the summer of 2023. An exact release date is yet to be revealed.

Counter-Strike strictly adheres to the tactical shooter experience, offering players the experience of realistic battlefields, violent encounters, and difficult-to-master mechanics.

Valorant, on the other hand, is a hero tactical shooter featuring magical abilities and precise gunplay. Not only do players have to rely heavily on utilities, but they also have to train for crosshair placement and aiming skills.

At present, Valorant’s roster features 21 Agents, each of whom features a different set of abilities. There are four classes of Agents - Duelists, Initiators, Controllers, and Sentinels - and each one offers a unique tactical advantage.

Like Counter-Strike, Valorant offers an arsenal of weapons, each featuring unique characteristics. Moreover, Valorant's core mechanics are similar to Counter-Strike's popular Bomb Defusal/Scenario mode.

Both games feature two teams with five players each. Attackers/Terrorists have to plant a bomb/spike and ensure its detonation, while the Defenders/Counter-Terrorists try to defuse it.

Counter-Strike also offers an additional game mode known as the Hostage Scenario, involving Counter-Terrorists having to free captives held hostage by Terrorists.

As of now, CS:GO is highly popular among FPS fans and boasts a bigger player base than Valorant. With the advent of the much-awaited Counter-Strike 2, Valve’s shooter franchise is expected to gain further popularity, as far as the community is concerned.

Verdict

Needless to say, the release of Counter-Strike 2 will cause a stir in Valorant’s community. While there are a few overlapping mechanics, both shooter titles offer significantly different experiences.

Valorant is more visually attractive than Counter-Strike and will be favored by those who prefer hero shooter games. It has etched itself as one of the most popular tactical FPS games of its time. With Riot offering regular content updates and attractive cosmetics, the fandom is most possibly here to stay.

While Counter-Strike 2 brings huge graphical improvements to the picture, it will offer an iconic brutal fast-paced shooter experience that relies more on raw firepower and quick executions than utilities. It has a separate, yet massive, fan base and will bring many old loyalists who migrated to Valorant back to the franchise.

Counter-Strike 2 is yet to be launched, although many have already had the chance to test its features. Hence, it may be too soon to know whether CS 2 is a better shooter than Valorant or not. That said, those who prefer the hard-core and realistic shooter experience will want to choose Counter-Strike 2 over Riot’s supernatural shooter.

