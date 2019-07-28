Counter-Strike Global Offensive New Update Released; Here's How to Download It?

CS:GO

After the success of 20 Years of De_Dust 2 map of Counter-Strike Global Offensive, CSGO developers have come up with a new update which offers you new console commands and other features. CSGO had organized an event, in which users can play De_Dust map in Casual mode for a limited period of time.

After this update, improvements are made in Game Engine which process and renders the whole map and a most essential command in which you can see the usage of your resources like GPU, CPU, Network, etc.

So without further ado, here is the list of new patch notes of CSGO new update.

Patch Notes of CSGO Update:

Added a game server network channel traffic analysis framework for each client connection.

Introduced a new console command “net_chan_limit_msec” by which users can limit the usage of Packets and Bandwith. Apart from this, Clients that send packets causing server CPU processing time to exceed the configured number of milliseconds will be kicked from the game server.

Added a console command, “net_chan_stats_dump” which will show you dump statistics of each network channel when that network channel is closed. Messages, bandwidth, and CPU processing time are included in statistics.

So these are the patch notes of this update. Now the users will no longer need to use third-party apps to access the features mentioned above. Also, take a look at how to download this new update?

How to Download CSGO update?

Open your steam application.

Login to your account, if you haven't already.

Launch CS: GO by navigating to the steam library.

You will see a popup which will automatically update your game.

The update size is 88MB. After the update, open your game and play.

So this is the full guide of Steps to download this new update. Also, share this article with your CS: GO friends to keep them updated.